How To Use Coffee To Get Rid Of Stretch Marks

A result of rapid stretching of the skin, stretch marks are quite common among people of all age groups. These marks look like bands of parallel narrow lines and though they do not cause any discomfort, they may become a source of embarrassment for some.

Unlike old times, nowadays there are several cosmetic procedures like laser surgery for removing stretch marks that a person can go for. However, most of these procedures are costly and can adversely affect the health and appearance of one's skin.

Luckily, cosmetic procedures are not the only way to treat stretch marks, as there are various natural ingredients that can be used to make these marks less noticeable. And, one such ingredient that can tighten the loose and stretched skin whilst reducing the prominence of stretch marks is coffee.

Yep, you read that right! A high content of caffeine in coffee makes it a remarkably effective remedy for treating stretch marks. As caffeine is packed with skin-tightening properties, it can promote blood circulation in the skin and lighten the appearance of stretch marks.

Here, we've listed some of the effective ways to use coffee to get rid of stretch marks for good. Easy and inexpensive, these methods have been around for ages and are renowned for their effectiveness. Take a look at them here:

1. Coffee With Cocoa Butter

Cocoa butter moisturizes and provides hydration to the skin while coffee exfoliates and acts as a skin-tightening agent. And, when combined together, these two ingredients can effectively fade away the prominent stretch marks.



How To Use:

- Mix 1 teaspoon of coffee grounds with 1 tablespoon of melted cocoa butter.

- Slather the paste on the affected area.

- Gently scrub for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

- Use this homemade paste at least 3-4 times in a week for visible results.

2. Coffee With Almond Powder And Coconut Oil

This remarkable combo can promote a healthy blood circulation in the skin and effectively lighten the stretch marks.

How To Use:

- Grind 1 teaspoon of coffee grounds in a blender.

- Mix the powder with ½ a teaspoon of almond powder and 2-3 teaspoons of coconut oil.

- Smear the paste on the affected area and gently scrub it for 10 minutes.

- Leave the paste on for another 20 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

- Try using this homemade coffee scrub at least twice a week for effective results.

3. Coffee With Olive Oil And Lemon Juice

The goodness of coffee combined with the bleaching properties of lemon and powerful antioxidants of olive oil can make the stretch marks become less noticeable.

How To Use:

- Just put together a blend of 1 teaspoon of coffee grounds, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and ½ a teaspoon of lemon juice.

- Apply the resulting paste all over the stretch marks on your skin.

- Scrub for 10 minutes before leaving it on for another 20 minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

- For effective results, try to use this homemade paste at least 2-3 times in a week.

4. Coffee With Shea Butter And Castor Oil

Castor oil can easily get absorbed into the skin and provide moisture to it, while shea butter and coffee can fade away the prominent marks. This particular concoction can lighten the stretch marks and improve the appearance of your skin.

How To Use:

- Create a concoction of 1 teaspoon of coffee, 1 tablespoon of melted shea butter and 4-5 drops of castor oil.

- Spread the resulting material all over the affected area and gently scrub for 5-10 minutes.

- Let the material stay on for another 20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

- Weekly application of this remarkable paste can help your skin get rid of stretch marks for good.

5. Coffee With Vitamin E Oil

The combination of caffeine and vitamin E can also make the stretch marks less noticeable.

How To Use:

- Scoop out the oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix it with 1 teaspoon of coffee grounds.

- Put the paste all over the affected area and gently scrub it for a few minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

- Apply this homemade material multiple times in a week to get effective results.

Make any of the above-stated coffee concoctions a part of your skin care regime to reduce the prominence of stretch marks on your skin.