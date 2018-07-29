How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Treat Acne

Apple cider vinegar is a type of vinegar that is made from yeast, sugar and apples. This brownish gold-coloured vinegar is extensively used worldwide for its many health and skin benefits. For ages, this particular type of vinegar has been used for tackling a wide array of skin-related problems.

Often cited as an essential skin care ingredient, there are numerous reasons why apple cider vinegar deserves a spot in your beauty routine. It contains compounds that can treat a myriad of skin problems.

For instance, it is known to be loaded with alpha hydroxy acids, this specific compound can eliminate dead skin cells from the skin. By doing that, it helps brighten up skin's complexion. Aside from its glow-boosting abilities, apple cider vinegar can also improve the texture of the skin and ward off infections.

Though there are various skin problems that this ingredient can treat, there is one in particular for which it is widely used worldwide. The skin problem we're referring to is acne. A common issue that affects people of all age groups, acne can sometimes be a difficult condition to deal with.

Apple cider vinegar is considered to be quite effective in treating acne. It contains citric, lactic and acetic acids. These acids help maintain skin's pH balance and combat acne-causing bacteria while its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce inflammation, redness and itchiness caused by acne. Several studies have concluded it to be an excellent remedy for the acne-prone skin.

The topical application of apple cider vinegar can remove the gunk from the skin pores and remove the bacteria. Regular usage of this ingredient can prove to be miraculous for acne-prone skin type.

Here we've rounded up some of the best ways to use apple cider vinegar for acne-prone skin type.

How To Make Apple Cider Vinegar Toner For Acne-Prone Skin

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 cups distilled water

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

How To Use:



• Mix all the components to create a consistent blend.

• Transfer it into a spray bottle and store in a cold, dry place.

• Spritz a little bit of this toner on a cotton ball.

• Dab the cotton ball all over your freshly cleaned skin.

How Does It Work?

The acidic properties of apple cider vinegar teamed with the antioxidants present in aloe vera gel can effectively return acidity to your skin and destroy the acne-causing bacteria. This toner can also reduce inflammation and itchiness that are common among people with acne-prone skin.

How To Make Apple Cider Vinegar Paste For Acne Removal

What You'll Need:

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons baking soda

1 teaspoon distilled water

How To Use:

• Mix the ingredients to get a paste-like consistency.

• Apply to the affected area.

• Allow it to stay there for 5-10 minutes.

• Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

How Does It Work

The goodness of apple cider vinegar teamed with the anti-fungal properties of baking soda can help detoxify your skin and get rid of acne-causing bacteria.

Apple Cider Vinegar Scrub For Acne Removal

What You'll Need:

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

How To Use:

• Put together a blend of these two components.

• Gently scrub it all over your facial skin.

• Rinse with lukewarm water.

How Does It Work

This scrub can exfoliate skin, unclog the pores and destroy the infection-causing bacteria. It is therefore ideal for treating acne. The acidic properties of apple cider vinegar teamed with the humectant agents in sugar can help maintain your skin's pH balance thereby ward off acne breakouts.

Apple Cider Vinegar Steam

What You'll Need:

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 cups boiled water

3-4 drops tea tree oil

How To Use:

• Transfer the boiled water in a big bowl and add the stated components.

• Put your face right above the bowl and cover your head with a towel.

• Take steam for good 10-15 minutes.

• Follow up by rinsing your face with lukewarm water.

How Does It Work

This facial steam's real strength lies in its ability to open up the clogged pores and remove the accumulated dead skin cells and dirt substances responsible for acne flare-ups. That is because the presence of apple cider vinegar and tea tree oil enable the steam to penetrate the skin and by doing that it assists in acne treatment.

Things To Consider Before Buying Apple Cider Vinegar:

- For skin care purposes, it is essential to use organic apple cider vinegar instead of the regular ones. The organic ones contain 'the mother', a substance that is particularly wonderful for skin.

- Buy apple cider vinegar that comes in a glass bottle, instead of the ones that come in plastic bottles. As the ones in glass bottles are known to contain fewer chemicals.

Tips To Remember For Healthy Acne-Free Skin:

- Keep your skin clean at all times, as the dirty skin is more prone to acne flare-ups.

- Use skin care products and cosmetics that are specially formulated for acne skin type.

- Opt for oil-free skin care products, as they can further exacerbate the acne problem.

- Exfoliate your skin to prevent the build-up of dirt skin cells and impurities that can cause acne breakouts.