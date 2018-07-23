Coffee Under-eye Cream For Fine Lines And Dark Circles

Dark circles, fine lines, under-eye or baggy eyes - these are some of the commonly experienced woes by most of us! Majorly caused due to our erratic eating or sleeping habits, hectic and stressful lifestyles, excessive medication, etc., these issues could affect both the old and young. Let us find out, in particular, about fine lines and dark circles.

What Are Fine Lines And Dark Circles?

Fine lines or wrinkles usually occur around the eyes and mouth, and after the age of thirty. Due to a natural breakdown of collagen and elastin, along with the exposure to sun's harmful UV rays, fine lines occur.

Again caused due to ageing and thinning of the skin, dark circles affect both the genders, and sometimes children too. The exact causes could be lack of sleep, stress, sun damage, heredity, etc.

Natural Remedies For Fine Lines & Dark Circles

If you are suffering with issues such as fine lines or dark circles under your eyes, then you can always rely on natural ways to cure one or both concerns. Following are some of the best options:

Cucumber slices:

The cooling effect and presence of antioxidants in cucumbers make them a fantastic option to get rid of puffiness or dark circles around the eyes. Simply place and keep thin cucumber slices on both your eyelids for at least 4-5 minutes, and enjoy the soothing effect!

Aloe vera:

Apply the aloe vera gel or pulp under both your eyes for the anti-inflammatory and moisturizing benefits.

Milk:

The presence of vitamin A and vitamin B6 in milk is very effective in new cell building and the vitamin B12 in it helps lighten the skin. Place cotton balls soaked in milk over your eyes and leave them on for at least 15-20 minutes, before washing off.

Potato:

Yes, you read that right! Apart from being a wonderful addition to most Indian curries, potato is also a brilliant option for the skin. It has a naturally bleaching advantage that helps lighten the skin as well as reduce the puffiness around your eyes. Grate chilled potatoes, juice them, soak cotton balls in them before keeping them over your eyes for 15-20 minutes.

Cold tea bags:

Caffeine present in the cold or refrigerated tea bags helps shrink the blood vessels, thereby minimizing the water retention in the tissues. Keep cold tea bags on each eye for 10 minutes, at least 3 times a day for best results.

Rose water:

The extremely beneficial cool and antiseptic properties of rose water make it a wonderful option to cool the tired and dull eyes. Soak cotton balls in cold rose water and keep them on your eyes for 5-10 minutes for the most effective and instant results.

Mint leaves:

The vitamin C in mint leaves helps brighten the skin, and the menthol present in them soothes and refreshes the skin to a great extent. You could use them on regular basis for the ultimate results.

Coffee for the skin under eyes:

The benefits of coffee are many! It is rejuvenating, reduces depression, helps stay active or focused, reduces risks related to heart diseases, brightens the mood, could even help with weight loss by helping to burn fat, and so on.

But, are you aware it is even a superb option for the skin as well? Especially for the sensitive skin under the eyes, you could easily prepare a coffee-based cream with additional ingredients. Surprised? Let's find out more.

Why Is Coffee Good For The Skin?

The presence of various antioxidants in coffee effectively helps in neutralizing the free radicals as well as in reducing oxidative stress. The caffeine in coffee is a fantastic option for reducing puffiness around the eyes and dark circles, while enhancing the blood circulation.

So, before you throw away the leftover coffee that you just consumed, stop and think about the benefits it promises as a fabulous under-eye cream in addition to the various other beneficial ingredients.

How To Prepare The Coffee-based Under-eye Cream?

Ingredients:

Coffee oil

Virgin coconut oil

Organic beeswax

Pure jojoba oil or patchouli essential oil

Method:

1. Before you start preparing the under-eye cream, you need to prepare the coffee oil. Simply add the coffee powder and olive oil (quantity as you desire) in a pan and heat the mixture over low heat for at least half an hour, while you stir it occasionally. Cool and strain and your coffee oil is ready!

2. Mix coffee oil, coconut oil and beeswax in a heat-proof jar.

3. Melt the mixture by keeping them inside a pan filled with water.

4. As soon as the mixture is melted, remove it from the heat and add 5-6 drops of patchouli oil, which is helpful in making the skin appear young and vibrant. As an alternate, you could even use lavender oil or jojoba oil.

5. Pour the entire mix into a large mouthed container.

6. Let it cool down.

7. Viola! Your under eye cream is ready. Simply pat it around your eyes before you sleep at night, or after you wake up in the morning, and enjoy the results!

Eye Cream for Dark Circles: Homemade Under Eye Cream | घर पर बनाऐं अंडर आई क्रीम | DIY | Boldsky

Each ingredient has its own individual benefit to offer as you would read below:

Coconut oil: A wonderful moisturizer with brilliant anti-inflammatory properties, along with antioxidants, coconut oil helps smoothen and repair the skin, tighten pores by making the skin firmer, reduces dryness and fine lines and also reduces darkness under the eyes.

Beeswax: The conditioning properties of beeswax help soothe the skin, while enhancing the hydration in the tissues around the eyes.

Jojoba oil: The presence of various nutrients such as zinc, copper, chromium and selenium in jojoba oil help enhance the natural healing process in the skin, while reducing the fine lines.

Patchouli oil: The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of patchouli oil help reduce the fine lines drastically.

Therefore, go ahead and try this wonderful recipe of the coffee under-eye cream to benefit your eyes, soothe them and make them appear bright!