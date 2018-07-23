How To Make Cocoa Butter Lip Balm For Chapped Lips?

Soft and supple lips are something that we all desire. Few people naturally have soft and pink lips. However, the majority always face an issue with keeping their lips crack free, especially if their lips are quite sensitive.

Using a lip balm is always recommended; but with multiple brands available in the market, it can be a tough job to decide which would be better for you. Moreover, lip balms available in the market are made up of ingredients that are chemical-rich and not 100 percent natural.

You can therefore choose to prepare a lip balm at home, so that you are sure to know what exactly you are applying over your lips. This is to ensure that you do not end up applying a market-bought lip balm that may coincidently contain an ingredient that you are allergic to.

Chapped lips are quite common during the winter season. Winter also leaves our skin more sensitive and irritated. Therefore, it is recommended that you do not experiment with the myriad of lip balms available in the market.

Making a lip balm using natural ingredients will serve to be a great health booster for your lips. You can use simple ingredients that are available in most households to prepare a lip balm of your choice.

Even if you do not have any of the ingredients at home, they will surely be available at your nearest departmental store. This DIY lip balm is simple and quick to make and you will be proud to possess a product that is self-made and powerful in serving its purpose.

How To Prepare The Cocoa Butter Lip Balm At Home:

The ingredients required to prepare the homemade lip balm are as follows:

• 1/4th cup of almond oil

• 1/4th cup of cocoa butter

• 3/4th cup of beeswax

• Pure essential oil

• One teaspoon of organic herb powder - to give the lip balm its colour

Step-by-step Preparation Method:

1. Ensure that you use a measuring cup to get the right amount of cocoa butter and oil. Do not exceed the mentioned quantity of 1/4th cup of almond oil and 1/4th cup of cocoa butter.

2. Put the mixture of the oil and cocoa butter in a microwave. Heat it for a couple of minutes until it melts.

3. To this liquid mixture, add beeswax and put it back into the microwave again. Let this melt into the liquid mix. The measuring cup would be quite hot by now, so take precaution while handling it.

4. Use a spoon made of stainless steel to mix all the three ingredients well thoroughly. Keep mixing, till all the ingredients have fused into each other completely.

5. Remove the spoon and allow the residue to cool down. This is the best way to test the consistency of the prepared lip balm.

6. If you wish for a more softer lip balm, then at this stage you can add more oil to the prepared mix. This will alter the consistency of the lip balm and make it softer in texture.

7. If you wish for a more harder consistency of the lip balm, then at this stage, you can add more beeswax to the prepared mix. This will alter the consistency of the lip balm and make it harder in texture.

8. If you are satisfied with the attained consistency, you can now add a few drops of the essential oil to the mix of lip balm.

9. You can now add some colour to your lip balm. You can add a little amount of organic herb powder. For instance, a little bit of beetroot can be added for the bright red colour of the lip balm. Once added, stir the mixture, so that no lumps are formed. It is important to ensure that there are no lumps in the mix of the lip balm. This is the final step and your lip balm is ready to be used.

10. You can now pour and adjust the mixture into the lip balm tubes, so that application of it is easy and quick. Thus, your homemade lip balm is ready to be used.

With the homemade lip balm, you can be assured that nothing allergic goes into your lips. Lips being sensitive require utmost care. Having the homemade lip balm on your lips when stepping out ensures that your lips stay well hydrated and also protected from exposure to the harmful ultraviolet radiations.

Using the homemade lip balm will ensure that your desire to have supple and soft lips is not left unfulfilled. So, try the above-mentioned method to prepare batches of lip balm that you can always have handy to provide nourishment to your lips.