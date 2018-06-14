How To Get Rid Of Spider Veins Naturally

Ageing does come with a lot of problems. One of them being the appearance of spider veins. Spider veins are not uncommon, especially with age. However, occurrence of this could affect your well-being. Natural ways can be tried, which have been found to be effective, to treat these spider veins effectively and with ease.

What Exactly Are Spider Veins?

Spider veins have got its name due to its resemblance to that of a spider web. These are more technically known as telangiectasias. Spider veins are dilated veins. People usually tend to ignore them or its occurrence goes unnoticed, unless there are other bothering symptoms associated with its appearance.

Most of the time, occurrence of spider veins would result in throbbing and restless legs. When this gets extreme, it would require treatment and attention. This form of dilated veins is mostly found in individuals who have crossed the 50 years of age mark.

Causes Of Spider Veins

Found to occur in both men and women, spider veins appear when the valves in the veins become weak (these valves would otherwise enable blood to flow through the veins). When valves are damaged, they result in the swelling of veins. These then develop into spider veins.

The most common causes of this condition are constipation, tight clothing, ageing, hereditary, pregnancy, obesity, standing for long hours at a stretch, prior history of blood clots and contraceptive pills.

Symptoms Of Spider Veins That Can Get Bothersome:

• Pain in the legs

• Itching around the spider veins

• Skin ulcers

• Rashes around the veins

• Skin changes around the ankle or calves

• Restlessness in the legs

• Veins that hurt when in contact

How To Treat Spider Veins Naturally?

• Using apple cider vinegar

Take a clean piece of cloth and soak it in apple cider vinegar. Wrap this cloth around the area that has spider veins. Leave it on for about half an hour. Try to do this at least two to three times daily. This technique improves blood flow in the affected area.

• Using witch hazel

Use a cotton pad soaked in witch hazel to dab on the affected area. Leave it on for half an hour. Do this 2 to 3 times every day. Witch hazel possesses anti-inflammatory properties and also serves to be a natural astringent. When this oil is applied, the spider veins become less visible and shrink. The inflamed veins can be healed with this technique.

• Using massage oils

Massaging the affected area is the best way to treat spider veins. This improves the blood flow.

o Castor oil: You can apply cold compressed castor oil directly on the spider veins. Leave it for half an hour. Castor oil improves blood circulation, as it is anti-inflammatory and stimulating.

o Coconut oil: Take coconut oil and warm it by rubbing between your hands. Then, massage the affected area. Massage for fifteen minutes. Being the best source of antioxidants, spider veins can be effectively treated this way.

• Using Epsom salt

To your bath water, add about two to three cups of Epsom salt. Soak in it for about half an hour. Do this at least thrice every week. Epsom salt possesses anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties. The inflamed spider veins can be healed by the magnesium present in this salt.

• Using hot or cold compress

When you notice a blood clot in the spider veins, elevate your legs and use a hot compress on the region.

In case there is an injury in the affected area, then you can use a cold compress.

A hot compress can remove blood clot and enhance blood flow. A cold compress reduces the inflammation and the effect of bruising.

• Using grape seed extract

Consume about 720 mg of grape seed extract in the form of a supplement daily (available in liquid or capsule form). The seeds of red or black grapes are known for its richness in bioflavonoids that are called oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes. This is capable of treating spider veins by reducing inflammation and promoting blood circulation.

• Using garlic

Take about six cloves of garlic. Mince them and form a paste. Add a few drops of rubbing alcohol to this paste and massage on the affected area. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Garlic possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It possesses the ability to improve blood circulation. Eating garlic is the best way to treat spider veins.

• Using ginger

Take about one inch of ginger and cut them into small pieces. Add this to boiling water. Simmer for ten minutes. Strain the water. Next, add honey to it. Drink it. Ginger contains a compound known as gingerol. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties present in ginger treat the spider veins effectively.

• Lemon juice and baking soda

Add about two tablespoons of lemon juice to a glass of water. Next, add about 1/8th teaspoon of baking soda to this mixture. When the fizz of the solution reduces, drink it. Lemon juice serves to be a great blood purifier. Baking soda being alkaline in nature is used for its neutralizing feature.

Using the above-mentioned home remedies, you could cure the spider veins naturally and effectively at home.