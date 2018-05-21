Tips And Tricks To Do Gold Facial At Home

Our skin requires constant care and attention. While cleaning and moisturization are the things that you must do on a daily basis, there are some other beauty treatments that must be done once in a while. During special events like festivals, engagements, marriages or some other family functions, women of the house want to look particularly nice. As is obvious, it is inevitable that in order to look good one needs to put in some extra effort.

However, this does not mean that one has to spend hours in the parlour or salon for expensive beauty treatments. One of the ways in which one can look fresh and glowing is by opting for a gold facial which may be carried out in the comfort of the home itself. While the benefits of the gold facial are enormous, the fact remains that this particular facial suits all types of Indian skin tones.

Thus, irrespective of whether you have a dry skin or an oily one, go ahead and indulge yourself in this particular facial and you shall not be disappointed with the results.

Ingredients For Gold Facial

• Cleanser

• Gold Cleanser

• Gold facial scrub

• Gold gel or facial cream

• Gold facial mask

• Moisturizing lotion

Procedure

• Cleanse Your Face

Wash your face with cold water and pat it dry. Take a coin-sized quantity of your regular cleansing milk and apply it evenly all over your face. Make sure that your fingers move in circular motion and that you do not neglect the neck area. Continue massaging for 5 to 8 minutes. Once that is done dab a cotton ball in lukewarm water and using that remove all the cleansing milk from your face.

• Pamper Your Skin With Steam

This step will remove all the dirt and the dead skin cells that have accumulated on your face. For this step, take some boiling water in a large pot and allow it to cool down slightly. Once that is done, cover your head with a large towel and allow your skin to take in the benefits of steam. Only after the water cools down and no more steam comes out of it should you consider taking off the towel. Then take another fresh cotton ball and wipe your face clean.

• Use The Gold Cleanser

Open your gold facial kit and apply your gold cleanser on your face and neck. Repeat the procedure as you had done with your normal cleanser with this step culminating in wiping off the gold cleanser with a cotton ball.

• Scrub It Clean

Now take out the second product from your kit (that is your facial scrub). Apply this on your face and neck moving your fingers in upward motion and rinse it off with lukewarm water after 2 to 3 minutes. This step will open up the skin pores on your face.

• Massage Of Gold Cream

Gold cream is immensely beneficial for your skin as it boosts the production of collagen. This improves blood circulation on the face which in turn not just tones it up but also gives it a radiant glow. In order to maximize the benefits, allow the cream to stand on your face for about 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing it with cold water.

• Apply The Facial Mask

Take a coin-sized quantity of the gold facial mask liquid and apply it on your face and neck. Make sure that you cover the entire surface of your face. The mask takes 20 to 30 minutes to dry depending on the atmospheric humidity. Do not disturb it in the said period. Once you are absolutely certain that the mask has dried up, go ahead and remove it gently. Dab your fingers in water and gently massage your face in order to remove the mask properly. After the mask has been removed properly, you may choose to use cucumber juice or a toner of your choice in order to tone your skin.

• Moisturize The Skin

Here you just have to provide the skin with its due nourishment. A moisturizer may or may not be present with your gold facial pack. In case it is not there in your kit, do not hesitate to apply your usual moisturizer or serum. Make sure that you apply it all over your neck area as well. Once that is done, only then will your gold facial be deemed complete and you will get the desired results.

Benefits

• Sun Protection

Gold facial controls the melanin formation and skin pigmentation. As a result, sun damage is controlled and damaged skin cells undergo repair. Skin tan is reversed and a considerable lightening of the skin tone is noted.

• Anti-ageing Properties

This type of facial rejuvenates the skin and gives it a youthful appeal. It fine tones the skin resulting in delayed appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

• Suitable For All Skin Tones

Irrespective of whether your skin type is dry, normal or oily, you can go ahead with this facial. It is suitable for usage all around the year and irrespective of the atmospheric humidity, you can see the facial working its effect on your skin.

Tips

• Hygiene Maintenance

Make sure that you wash your hands properly before you apply any of the products in the gold facial kit. If possible, use a hand sanitizer before you begin the process.

• Use Quality Products

For gold facial it is always advisable that you opt for the best skin care products available in the market. Since the products are pretty expensive in nature, try not to waste any of the products and use them in optimal quantity.

• Frequency

If you wish to get the best results out of the gold facial that you do at home, make sure that you repeat the process at a minimal interval of three months to prevent overdoing it. Ideally, the gold facial should be done once a year in order to get the best results.