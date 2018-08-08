Step-By-Step Guide For Doing Spa At Home Beauty lekhaka-Somya Ojha

In the hustle and bustle of today's life, we tend to forget to take care of ourselves. And needless to say that what we ignore the most is our feet. It is very important to pamper your feet, after all, they do quite a lot for us.

Not only that, ignoring your feet can lead to many issues such as cracked heels, ingrown toenails and infections. These only bring discomfort. To keep these issues at bay, it becomes important to pamper your feet.

A foot spa might seem like a luxury, especially when the prices in salons could burn a hole in your pockets. Or you're just too lazy to go out and get it done. However, saloons are not the only option you've got.

Today, we bring to you a step-by-step process to do a foot spa at the comfort of your home. This contains all natural ingredients that are completely safe to use.

Let us see all that you need to do to give your foot an amazing spa experience.

Things That You Will Need

A basin of warm water

A clean towel

3-4 drops of lavender essential oil

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cups of raw milk

A cup of granulated sugar

1 tbsp fresh cream

2 tbsp honey

2-3 tbsp lemon juice

A cup of cooked oatmeal

Almond oil (as needed)

Pumice stone

Nail cutter

Nail filer

Nail paint remover

Nail paint

Step-By-Step Guide For Doing Spa At Home

1. Prepping and clipping the nails

The first thing that you need to do is prep your nails. For this do the following:

Use the nail paint remover to remove the nail paint from your toenails.

Now cut your toenails.

Use the nail filer to file your nails and give them shape.

If you don't want to cut the nails, just file them to make a little short.

2. Soak the feet

Next, you need to soak your feet in some warm water mixed with some essential ingredients for a little while. This will help you relax while cleaning your feet and making them soft for the next step. Here's what you need to do.

Take a warm basin of water.

Add milk, lavender essential oil and lemon juice in the water and give it a stir.

Soak your feet in this water.

Let them soak for a good 20 minutes.

Once you're done, take your feet out and gently wipe them using a towel.

3. Scrubbing

After the soaking has made your feet a little softer, you need to scrub off the dead skin cells from them.

Apply some fresh cream on your toenails and massage a little.

Now using a pumice stone, scrape off the dead skin cells and the accumulated dirt from your feet. Pay special attention to the soles of your feet as this is where you will find hardened skin.

Now, you need to scrub your feet.

For this, mix sugar, olive oil and lemon juice in a bowl.

Using this mixture, scrub all over your feet for a few minutes. Don't forget to scrub in between your toenails.

Rinse the scrub off your feet.

Take a towel to dry your feet.

4. Apply a pack on the feet

Now is the time to give your feet something extra.

Mix oatmeal, honey and milk in a bowl.

Apply this mixture all over your feet.

Leave it on for about 20-25 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Pat your feet dry.

5. Moisturise

Now it is time to deeply moisturise your feet.

To moisturise your feet, rub some almond oil in between your palms to warm it up.

Gently massage your feet for good 5-10 minutes so that they are properly moisturised and nourished.

6. Paint your nails

This brings us to the end of our amazing spa.

Choose any nail colour of your choice.

Carefully apply the nail paint on your toenails, making sure not to stain the nearby skin.

After it is done, dip your feet in some cold water to avoid the colour from chipping.

Benefits Of This Foot Spa

Now that you have got to know how to do the foot spa, let us tell you all the benefits that this foot spa offers for your feet.

The milk used in the process cleanses your feet as it gently exfoliates the skin while moisturising it. [1] Adding lavender essential oil provides a soothing effect that calms you and helps you relax. [2] Additionally, lemon will clean up the skin and keep the bacteria away. It will also help brighten your feet. [3]

Sugar contains alpha hydroxy acids that exfoliate the skin and removes the dead skin cells, hence it makes for a great ingredient to scrub your feet. [4] Olive oil, mixed with sugar and lemon juice, protects the skin and provides nourishment to your feet. [5] Almond oil will deeply moisturise your feet.

All-in-all, this spa which contains all the natural ingredients rejuvenates and relaxes your feet. Now that you know about it and its amazing benefits, what are you waiting for? Go try this and do share your experience in the comment section below.

