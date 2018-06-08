Homemade Lemon And Sea Salt Scrub To Get Rid Of Blemishes

You can always spend lots of money on fancy cosmetics hiding your blemishes or on fancy types of different exfoliating body scrubs, but then you can also pretty easily make a super and much more relatively effective homemade scrub on your own that is simple and works just as well or much more.

We have laid down one very powerful and effective, yet simple and basic, recipe for making your own homemade skin scrub or exfoliator that you can create out of the most simple and very few ingredients which you will probably find in your very kitchen.

But this scrub will be the most effective on your skin to successfully remove all the dark spots or blemishes that have been troubling you. An additional beauty of this recipe is also the fact that it is pretty customizable, based upon your wants and needs.

Ingredients that you need for making this scrub:

1. Sea salt or Epsom salt or just coarse crystallised sea salt crystals

2. Lemon or lime juice

3. Olive oil

4. Lavender (optional)

Benefits Of Sea Salt:

Sea salt can help you cleanse your pores deeply, as well as balance the oil production along with thwarting any bacteria or germs that might instigate breakouts or acne on your skin, while Epsom salt is another incredibly powerful skin-care product. It is readily absorbed by your skin and naturally softens it, sloughing away dead cells, reducing any inflammation, as well as relaxing your muscles.

Benefits Of Lime Or Lemon Juice:

Lemon or lime juice is a natural skin whitener that acts similar to a bleach and whitens your nails or cuticles as well as lightens the dark spots on your skin, such as your age or liver spots. Its fresh scent is also something that will quickly invigorate you.

Benefits Of Olive Oil:

Olive oil is always simply very silky and smooth and will always help keep your skin moist at all times, but never oily.

Benefits Of Lavender:

Lavender will help you to promote some rest as well as relaxation in yourself. Herbs like this one generally add more benefits to a skin-care formulation.

The Right Proportions Of The Ingredients That You Will Need To Formulate This Scrub:

1. Half a cup plus two tablespoons of the sea or Epsom salt.

2. Two full tablespoons of olive oil.

3. The whole amount of juice squeezed from one fresh piece of lemon or lime.

4. A dash of lavender or a similarly soothing herb of your choice, which is of course optional.

Method Of Preparation Of This Homemade Beauty Scrub:

1. In a clean bowl, you need to first combine one half cup along with two tablespoons of the sea or Epsom salt.

2. Then, you need to mix this with four tablespoons of olive oil.

3. Then squeeze in all of the fresh juice from one fresh piece of lime or lemon.

4. Stir the ingredients well together for a while.

5. After you are done stirring this mixture, you need to place it in a clean and fresh jar with a good and tight fitting lid on it.

6. You can use this homemade beauty scrub every once in a week for a glowing, radiant and smooth skin.

Benefits Of This Scrub & Some Tips:

1. If you use a herb, always cover the top of the scrub mixture with it and then stir it in, after you add and stir the lime or lemon juice into the formulation. Doing this will properly infuse the salt in and around it, and then you will be able to use the buds or sprigs when you use this mixture to scrub your skin with.

3. You can always use this scrub on your skin when it is dry or also when it's wet, when you are in the shower, etc., but if you scrub this mixture on your dry skin, then you should always remember to rinse this formulation off your bare skin with a little bit of lukewarm water after you are done scrubbing your skin.

4. Using this scrub for a very successful exfoliation will leave your skin super soft, radiant and glowing.

5. This effective and powerful scrub is highly beneficial to your skin and it helps you scrub away all the dead skin cells that are stored on the surface of your skin.

6. This beneficial yet simple homemade scrub that is super easy to make at home will allow the new skin from your body to emerge that will result in your skin breathing free and shining beautifully.

7. You can always experiment with different types of beneficial herbs and then add them into this homemade scrub for even better results.

8. This homemade scrub not only saves you lots of money that you would probably have spent on chemically created cosmetic scrubs but also helps you avoid such products, as most of them often tend to do your skin more bad than good in reality anyway.

Concluding skin scrubbing tip:

You can always adjust the amounts of the oil that you put in while making your homemade scrub and this depends on whether you might want to use a coarser scrub with less oil or a much more uniform and softer scrub with more oil in the mixture.