Homemade Banana And Rosewater Face Pack For Glowing Skin

With the change in temperature, our skin tends to lose its charm, if not taken care of properly. We need to pamper our skin on a weekly basis because with the rising pollution, dirt, grime, rise and drop in temperature, our skin tends to become rough, dry, and dull.

So, how do we put that lost glow back to our face? We, at times, may visit a salon and get the required treatment done, but how about making your own homemade face pack at home? It's always safe, easy and obviously pocket-friendly.

After reading this article, you will come to know the benefits of this banana and rose water pack for the skin and you definitely would try it more often than opting for salon visits.

Banana is one fruit that's available all year round and is also known as the "Superfood" for the skin. "And why is it known as the Superfood," you may ask? It's because banana contains vitamins and nutrients that nourish and revitalize the skin. Also, it makes the skin smooth and soft; and the best thing about this fruit is, it's great for all skin types.

Requirements For The Face Pack:

• 1 ripe banana

• 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

• 5 drops of rose water

Procedure:

• In a bowl, mash one ripe banana and make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder and 5 drops of rose water into the paste.

• Mix all the ingredients properly.

How To Apply:

• Apply this mixture evenly on your face and let the mixture sit on your face for 10 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Use this pack one time in a week to get glowing skin.

Note: Instead of cinnamon, you can add honey as well.

Banana, Rose Water And Cinnamon Face Pack Benefits:

Cinnamon powder is an amazing ingredient to treat dull skin. Its antibacterial and antifungal properties help to fight acne and pimples, exfoliate the dead skin cells, heal inflammation, reduce fine lines, treat dry skin and provide a natural glow to the skin.

Now that we know how to make and use this pack, let us have a look at the benefits of banana and rose water for the skin.

Benefits Of Banana For The Skin:

1. Skin Moisturizer:

Bananas are rich in potassium, meaning it helps to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized for a long time. So, a well-moisturized and hydrated skin will add a nice glow to the face.

2. Controls Excess Oil:

Bananas contain vitamin C, meaning it is an excellent exfoliator. It helps to slough off the dead skin cells and excess sebum secretion on the skin surface. Also, the potassium and vitamins present in it promote a clear and glowing skin.

3. Fights Ageing:

Vitamins A and B present in bananas help to fight against wrinkles and fine lines. It protects the skin against free radicals that cause premature ageing and therefore provides a glowing skin.

4. Fights Acne:

Oily skin leads to clogged pores and acne. So, a specific protein called lectin present in bananas helps to kill the acne and pimple-causing bacteria.

5. Lightens Dark Spots:

Age spots, acne marks, pimple marks, tiny moles, etc., make your skin look dull and lifeless. You lighten dark spots by applying banana on your face. Over a certain period of time, your face will get back its glow.

Benefits Of Rose Water For Skin:

1. Fights Acne:

The amazing properties present in rose water help remove excess oil from the face, the main reason for causing acne. Rose water kills the bacteria that are responsible for producing acne.

2. Tones The Skin:

Toning is one of the most crucial parts of skin care regime. Toning helps to remove dirt and excess oil from the skin and also provides the skin a much-needed hydration. Rose water maintains the skin's pH level.

3. Keeps The Skin Hydrated:

You might have heard people saying that toners will make the skin dry. This is not true at all when you are using mild ingredients like pure rose water on the skin. Rose water freshens up your skin and provides hydration all day long.

4. Slows Down Ageing:

Ageing is a natural process; but with constant sun exposure, use of harsh chemicals on the skin, pollution, unhealthy lifestyle, stress, etc., the ageing process can speed up. So, the high antioxidant content present in rose water helps to tackle this issue.

5. Good For Sensitive Skin:

Rose water is good for all skin types and people with sensitive skin can also enjoy its benefit. This is because rose water contains mild ingredients which are suitable for sensitive skin. The anti-inflammatory properties present in rose water help to soothe irritation and redness.

There you go, a simple face pack with lot of benefits, don't you agree? So, if you have an overripe banana, don't chuck it, rather use it to make an amazing face pack. You will go bananas with bananas. Stay beautiful!