Ever Tried Multani Mitti And Papaya Face Mask?

Everyone wishes to have a skin that looks bright, has an even skin tone and is free of spots and scars. This type of skin looks naturally beautiful and can raise the beauty quotient of a person by notches.

However, most people these days are plagued with skin problems like uneven complexion, dark patches, acne scars, suntan, pigmentation, etc., that can wreak havoc on the appearance of their skin. These conditions can have a negative impact on the skin's complexion, texture, and health.

Fortunately, there are ways to treat these unsightly conditions to improve the skin complexion. All you have to do is pamper your skin with skin-lightening face masks.

Face masks have always been considered as essential skincare staples that can work like a charm on the overall condition of the skin. Women all over the world use natural ingredients to whisk face masks for different skin care purposes.

Even today, when there are tons of commercial face masks available in the beauty stores, a majority of women still prefer making their own masks using natural ingredients. That is because most of the store-bought face masks contain harsh chemicals that may do more than good. Also, these masks can be quite expensive and buying them on a regular basis may burn a hole in your wallet.

That is why, it is safer and cheaper to whisk your own skin-lightening mask that can improve the skin's complexion and texture. Here, we've mentioned the details of one such face mask that can be made by whisking multani mitti and papaya.

Both these age-old ingredients are loaded with beauty benefits and when combined together, they can help you attain an even skin tone, improve the texture of the skin, lighten dark patches and treat issues like pigmentation.

Here's the recipe for preparing this mask.

What You'll Need:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of papaya pulp

How To Use:

• Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix to get the face mask ready.

• Smear it all over your freshly cleaned face.

• Allow it to dry for a good 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Pat your skin dry and apply a light moisturizer for enhanced results.

How Often:

For best results, try using this incredible face mask at least 2-3 times a week.

Benefits of Multani Mitti For Skin:

• A source of antibacterial properties, multani mitti can destroy the acne-causing bacteria and prevent unsightly breakouts.

• Multani mitti is a powerhouse of exfoliating agents that can draw out the dirt, dead skin cells, and impurities from deep underneath the skin's surface. This helps it prevent blackheads and whiteheads.

• Certain compounds in multani mitti make it a remarkable remedy for treating skin pigmentation. Also, it can lighten dark spots and scars caused by acne.

• The clays present in multani mitti are antiseptic in nature, which enable it to heal skin irritations and rashes.

• Multani mitti is also a natural oil-absorbing ingredient that can work wonders on an oily skin type. Also, its regular usage can control excess sebum production in the skin.

• This mineral-rich ingredient can also act as a skin toner and impart a radiant glow on the skin.

Benefits of Papaya For Skin:

• Papaya contains an enzyme known as papain that is considered as a potent skin-lightening agent.

• This fruit is also enriched with vitamins A and C that are essential for the skin's health. Vitamin A encourages healthy skin cell production, while vitamin C boosts collagen production in the skin.

• Papaya is also a great source of skin-repairing properties that can work wonders on damaged skin. It rejuvenates and repairs the skin and helps it attain a younger look.

• Enriched with papain, papaya has also been a potent remedy for treating skin disorders like eczema and psoriasis.

• The vitamins present in papaya enable it to up the hydration factor in the skin. This, in turn, can help your skin look fresh and radiant.

• Papaya a powerhouse of skin-boosting vitamins and minerals can also act as a moisturizing agent for dry skin type.

• Abundant with vitamin E, this fruit can also be used for removing sun tan.

Benefits of Honey For Skin:

• The antiseptic properties of honey enable it to ward off skin-damaging bacteria that can rob your skin off of its natural glow.

• A natural source of anti-bacterial properties, honey has also been hailed as a potent remedy for treating acne-related problems.

• It is also a great source of skin-moisturising agents that can come in handy for treating dry skin.

• Honey also acts as a natural skin cleanser and removes dirt particles from the pores and reveals a clean and clear skin.

Tips To Follow:

• Remove makeup and cleanse your face thoroughly before applying this face mask.

• If you have sensitive skin, then it is highly recommended to do a skin patch test before applying the mask to your face.

• Stay away from the sun for at least 6-7 hours after using this homemade mask.

A simple concoction of multani mitti, honey and papaya can effectively improve your skin's complexion and also ward off unsettling skin problems like acne, blackheads, pigmentation and so on.

So, make this remarkable face mask a part of your beauty routine to get the kind of skin you've always desired for.