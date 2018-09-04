Ever Tried Making A Chocolate Bath Bomb At Home?

Chocolates are loved by almost everyone. It lifts up our moods and makes us feel happy. So, how about knowing that you can actually energize yourself by using chocolate during the bath time as well, not by consuming it but in the form of a bath bomb.

Chocolate bath bombs are the best way to relax after a hectic long day. The best way to soothe tired muscles is by indulging in a bath of rich chocolaty aromas and melted cocoa. These are great for moisturizing the skin as well.

What Is A Bath Bomb?

A mixture of dry ingredients is hard-packed to form the base of the bath bomb. This when wet causes foaming. Bath bombs are basically used to add scent, bubbles, colour or essential oils to the bath water. Being unreactive when dry, bath bombs primarily contain a bicarbonate base and a weak acid. When they dissolve in water, a fizzing reaction occurs and that continues for quite some time. Bath bombs contain scented ingredients to lend a pleasant fragrance during the bath time. They are easily available in the market and come in a variety of shapes. These bombs can also be made at home easily using simple techniques.

Why Should You Use A Bath Bomb?

Bath bombs are ideally used for aromatherapy. Presence of essential oils helps in enhancing the mood and makes one feel relaxed. One feels energized and stress-free after indulging in the bath using a bath bomb. Bath bombs add oil to your bath water and therefore give a moisturizing effect to your skin.

How To Make Chocolate Bath Bomb At Home?

Bath bombs can be easily made at home. When prepared with sweet almond oil, they smell amazing. Loaded with beneficial salts, a chocolate bath bomb provides a pleasant and relaxing bath time. Read on to know how you can prepare a chocolate bath bomb easily at home.

Ingredients required to make chocolate bath bombs at home:

• Bath bomb tongs

• Sodium bicarbonate - one cup

• Citric acid - one cup

• Cornstarch - half cup

• Sweet almond oil - half cup

• Cocoa powder - 2 tsp

• Chocolate fragrance oil - around 10 drops

How to make chocolate bath bombs?

• Take a mixing bowl and add all the dry ingredients (cornstarch, citric acid, sodium bicarbonate, cocoa powder) into this bowl. Mix them thoroughly.

• Take about half a cup of sweet almond oil and pour it bit by bit into the bowl containing the mix of dry ingredients. Keep stirring.

• Keep stirring until all the ingredients are combined. All the dry ingredients should have mixed with the wet ones properly. The mixture would resemble wet sand.

• Take the bath tongs and scoop the mixture onto one side of it. Tightly pack it down. Do the same for the other side of the bath tong. Overpack this side. Squeeze both sides of the tongs together very tightly.

• Wait a few seconds and then release the bath tongs. The mixture would have formed a perfect ball now.

• Turn the tongs over slowly in your hand. Put your finger over the hole in the bath tong and give a slight push. The ball would loosen and tip out in your hand.

• Keep the ball aside and allow it to dry. It might take about 3 days to completely harden.

How to use chocolate bath bombs?

• Fill your bathtub with warm water. Make the water as deep or shallow as you want.

• Drop the bath bomb into the water in the tub. It begins to bubble and fizz.

• The bath bomb slowly breaks and dissolves.

• You can now enter the bathtub.

• Get into a comfortable position and enjoy the chocolaty, aromatic bath.

• Once done, you can drain the bathtub and then take a short shower.

• You might want to clean the bathtub after use. Use a bathtub cleaning sponge to scrub any remaining residue away.

Chocolate used in the bath bomb serves to be highly beneficial to attain good skin. Cocoa powder helps in the renewal and growth of new skin cells. It also promotes healthy tissues. Presence of sweet almond oil keeps your skin well-nourished.

Benefits Of Chocolate For The Skin

• Serves to be a great antioxidant.

• Hydrates your body deeply.

• Improves blood circulation in the body.

• Prevents the occurrence of breakouts.

• Protects the skin from the harmful rays of the sun.

• Dead skin cells are removed.

• Helps in reducing stretch marks to a great extent.

• Keeps skin irritations at bay.