Do’s And Don’ts To Remember While Choosing Brazilian Wax

You must have heard people saying that waxing is better than shaving, right? Waxing your legs, arms, underarms, etc., is like a normal thing, but have you ever tried waxing your private parts? Or have you been thinking of doing it but don't have the courage to do it because it's kind of embarrassing?

Well, it's normal to feel that way because come on, it's your private part and you will feel awkward. But at any point of time if you decide on taking a plunge, then there are certain things that you have to keep in mind.

But before that, let's see what Brazilian waxing means. Brazilian waxing is known as the "Bare Wax," that is, the removal of unwanted hair from your belly button to the buttocks area, basically everywhere around the private parts.

Benefits Of Brazilian Waxing:

1. It is the safest, fastest and the most effective way to get a clean and smooth skin.

2. Regrowth of hair will not occur for at least 3-4 weeks.

3. If done regularly, hair growth will reduce and the hair will become soft.

4. You will not experience any rashes or irritation if done properly.

5. You'll look great in your swimsuit.

So, today, we will talk about what you should and shouldn't do when getting a Brazilian waxing done. So, come let's get on to it.

"Dos" While Choosing A Brazilian Wax:

1. Get It Done By A Professional:

If it's your first time, then we recommend you get it done by a professional. The professionals will know how to do it properly, quickly and efficiently and will know which are the areas to wax. And it makes sense, right?

2. Length Of The Hair:

Wax will not be able to pick up too short hair. So, make sure that the hair is about ¼th inch long, so that it'll be easier and quicker for it to come out.

3. Shower Before You Get It Done:

Firstly, you're already uncomfortable and on top of that if you smell unpleasant, then you can imagine the embarrassment. So, it's good to smell fresh, so that the professionals will thank you for doing them a favour. Come on, their job is also not that easy, you know.

4. Be Comfortable:

For first timers, it's normal and natural to feel awkward and uncomfortable. But try to relax and just imagine that you are meeting your gynaecologist. The professionals have done this numerous times, so just talk to them throughout the waxing session.

5. No Waxing During Your Periods:

There are many professionals who can work when you are using a tampon, but do try to avoid getting it done when on your periods. This is because your skin is sensitive during this week and you'll experience a lot of pain as well. The best time would be in between two cycles.

6. Wear Comfortable Clothing:

Wear loose and comfortable clothes when you go for your appointment. This is because once the work is done, you'll feel comfortable afterwards and you won't experience any skin irritation.

7. Prepare Your Mind:

Some women may experience a lot of pain and some may not. So, prepare your mind before you head inside the salon. If your hair is coarse and stubborn, you may experience redness in the waxed area. So, before and between the waxing, drink plenty of water, keep your skin moisturized and hydrated.

"Don'ts" While Choosing A Brazilian Wax:

1. Do not go for a Brazilian wax if you are under 16 years of age, pregnant or on your periods.

2. If you suffer from diabetes, bacterial or viral infection, or any kind of skin diseases, it's advised not to opt for this procedure.

3. Do not wax on sunburned skin, because this is only going to make your skin feel irritated even more.

4. If you are planning to go to the beach, then make sure you get your waxing done 2-3 days prior. This is because if you get it done on the same day, then you will not be able to enjoy the time on the beach because your skin will be sensitive and you might experience rashes as well.

So, all you brave women out there, if you decide on going Brazilian, do remember these points. Take care!