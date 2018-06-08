DIY Rice Flour And Green Tea Face Pack For Oily Skin

Skin damage is something that cannot be avoided. If you do not do anything about maintaining your skin's health, then you are just making your skin age quicker than usual.

Contrast to what chemical-rich products claim, maintaining a good skin care routine is not at all tough. It just requires a few minutes out of your daily life. A simple skincare routine should be designed based on your skin type and using ingredients that are rich in antioxidants.

To prevent premature ageing and to ensure healthy skin throughout, you can create face packs with the use of ingredients that are easily available in every household. Talking about ingredients rich in antioxidants, who can forget about the top qualities that green tea possesses.

Read on to know specifically about how green tea can be combined with rice flour to create a face pack that can wonderfully rejuvenate oily skin.

Rice flour And Green Tea Face Pack For Oily Skin

Ingredients:

Two tablespoons of rice flour

One tablespoon of green tea

One tablespoon of lemon juice

How To Do?

Combine the ingredients, so that you get a smooth mixture.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Do not apply around the eyes or mouth region.

Leave the mixture on for about fifteen minutes or until it dries out.

Rinse your face using cool water and then pat dry.

Do this process at least once or twice per week.

The lemon juice used in the mixture helps in controlling the sebum production, which is high in case of people who possess oily skin. Lemon juice is also effective in treating acne and helps in fading away skin blemishes. If you wish, you can also use honey instead of lemon juice for this pack.

The rice flour used in the mixture has good oil-absorbing features that make it a wonderful exfoliator for oily skin. Apart from exfoliating your skin very well, rice flour when used in face packs works great in removing tan from the facial skin.

Rice flour is an excellent source of vitamin B that helps in the production of new skin cells. Rice flour has been observed as a primary ingredient used by many to get rid of pigmentation and acne spots.

Green Tea Benefits For Skin

• Green tea has grown in popularity due to its abundant source of antioxidants. These antioxidants are capable of fighting damage-causing free radicals that are present in the skin and body. Use of green tea ensures that the healthy functioning of the skin cells is maintained.

• Skin health and overall complexion are improved with the use of green tea, as it is considered immensely powerful in eliminating toxins from the body. Green tea when used in face packs leaves the skin glowing and improves the skin texture.

• Green tea facilitates the healthy functioning of the skin cells, which in turn allows the normal skin cell turnover. This thus prevents signs of ageing (for instance, age spots, wrinkles, sagging skin and fine lines).

• Green tea has tannins and antioxidants that help in reducing under-eye dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. This is done due to the shrinkage of blood vessels under the skin that surrounds the eyes.

• Green tea contains catechins which have powerful antibacterial properties. This helps in the reduction of acne and also prevents breakouts (oily skin tends to be highly prone to acne and breakouts).

• Impurities clogged in the skin pores are easily drawn out when green tea is used in the form of a face pack. Also, green tea is known to tone the skin and minimize the size of the pores.

Things To Consider When Using The Face Pack Made Of Rice Flour And Green Tea

• You can consider using fresh or used green tea bags or green tea in the powdered form. The form of green tea you use will not affect the effectiveness of the face pack.

• As a first step, before you use the face pack, wash and cleanse your face using lukewarm water. This will ensure that all the pores are opened. This will make sure that the scrub clears the skin off all impurities.

• After the application of the pack, wash your face with cold water. This will close the pores and also reduce the size of the pores considerably.

Although you cannot control or prevent skin damage always, taking measures can surely help you avoid certain uncomfortable and irritating skin issues. With oily skin, you are likely to face ample skin problems, topping the list being breakouts and acne.

Using basic ingredients from your pantry can take you a long way in sorting out your skin-related problems. With the use of green tea face packs, you can be assured that your skin will remain healthy, young and problem free for a long time.