DIY Oatmeal And Rosewater Face Pack For Monsoon

After the scorching hot summer in May-June month, now it's time to drench in the July monsoon drizzles, as we all know that during monsoon the weather becomes more pleasant. Along with rains, monsoons bring along a lot of skin problems. Your skin may become suddenly oily and shiny, or it may start looking dull, ugly and dry. Chances of skin infection multiplies in this season due to excessive humidity and wetness everywhere.

Monsoon causes sudden appearance of acne, unnecessary pimples and red bumps on the face, which can be really irritating. Extra care is needed for your skin during this season. Pimples and acne are more prone particularly to sensitive skin during monsoons due to constant variation in temperature. Drinking 8-10 glasses of pure water daily, keeping your skin dry, wearing cotton clothes, etc., diminish your skin problem in monsoon.

Skin needs to be treated well in the monsoons than the normal days, in the monsoon season, our skin reacts with the humidity present in the atmosphere and turns more dull and flaky. To get over the monsoon skin problems, try out this homemade DIY oatmeal face pack for the healthy looking skin you dream of.

Oatmeal And Rose Water Face Pack:

Required ingredients:

• 3 tsp oatmeal

• 1 tbsp rose water

• 1 tbsp honey

• 1 tbsp curd

How to do:

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients according to the measurement specified.

• Stir until this turns into a nice smooth paste and watch the consistency.

• Now, apply this paste evenly on the cleansed skin.

• Scrub in a circular motion for 10 min and then leave the scrub on the skin as a face pack for about 30 min.

• Wash over with cold water after half an hour.

• Use this mix twice a week.

Benefits Of Oatmeal On Skin:

• We all know oatmeal as a healthy food. But little did we know that oatmeal is a wonderful medicine for skin treatment. Yes, it is. Oatmeal is indeed a boon for the skin. It possesses wonderful skin properties, as it cleanses, nourishes, and also heals the skin.

• Rich in proteins and lipids, it keeps the skin moisturized throughout the day.

• Oatmeal has rich antioxidant properties and also helps undo the damage done to your skin by pollution, the UV rays and chemicals.

• Oats help reduce itching and inflammation.

• Along with its healing, moisturizing and antioxidant properties, oatmeal is effective in the soothing of sunburn.

Benefits Of Honey On Skin:

• Honey can be used to cleanse the pores and get rid of blackheads. Since honey contains antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties, it helps to get rid of blackheads by removing the dirt from the pores. It hydrates and tightens skin pores, which result in a clear complexion.

• The reason why honey is often found as a base ingredient for almost every beauty product is because it deeply moisturizes the skin from deep within.

• Very few know that honey can be used to cleanse pores and get rid of blackheads by removing the dirt from the pores. It contains antioxidants, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties.

• Artificial exfoliators may cause irritation and redness. Honey exfoliates your skin by removing the dead skin cells. This in turn also leaves your face with a brighter complexion.

• Honey is a natural moisturizer as well as a natural antiseptic. This keeps your skin soft and healthy and also makes sure less of a scar is left behind. It aids faster healing and minimizes inflammation. Honey helps in the removal of excess oil from the surface of the skin and also in clearing out blockages and pores. Since it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Blockages and pores are to be treated seriously, if not they can cause constant breakouts of acne and pimples on the skin.

Benefits Of Rosewater On Skin:

• Rose water maintains the pH level of your skin and brightens the skin tone.

• It controls excess oil.

• Rose water helps in the reduction of redness and irritated skin and to get rid of acne. It has anti-inflammatory properties to treat dermatitis and eczema. It is a great cleanser and helps in removing oil and dirt accumulated in pores.

• Rose water helps hydrate, revitalize and moisturize the skin, giving it that refreshed look.

• Rose water helps to strengthen the skin cells and regenerate the skin tissues because of its antioxidant properties.

• It also reduces skin ageing, keeping fine lines and wrinkles away.

Benefits Of Curd On Skin:

• Curd acts as a natural moisturizer and is a natural protein, which helps your skin to glow and nourish deeply.

• Curd is stacked with antioxidant and antibacterial properties that effectively help in bringing the natural glow on your skin.

• Curd improves your complexion, since it's full of protein, calcium and vitamin D. Its anti-inflammatory properties aid in reducing acne.

• You can use curd face pack to treat your dry skin too. Because of the lactic acid present in curd, it organically exfoliates and moisturizes your skin at the same time.

• Curd has a cooling effect on your skin. It relieves inflammation and acne with its antibacterial properties while also fading marks.

• All these properties make curd an excellent skin care ingredient.

• All these ingredients when blended well and applied treat the damaged skin and help keep it healthy and glowing.

Use this extremely simple yet super-effective DIY oatmeal and rose water face pack for monsoon skin care and say no to every skin issue in the rainy days. We hope you love this face pack just as much as we do. Do share with us your experiences and let us know how well it worked for you.