DIY Honey And Cucumber Face Pack For Instant Glow

Cucumber is a cult-favourite beauty ingredient that can work wonders on the state of your skin. Its high water content makes it a remarkable skin care ingredient. It has the power to nourish the skin and help it attain a radiant glow. That is why since time immemorial it has been a part of most women's skincare routine.

Nowadays, there are tons of cucumber-based skin care products available in the beauty stores. But most of these products contain many other ingredients apart from cucumber, that may do more harm than good.

Instead of splurging money on those beauty products, it is always better to make your own cucumber face pack at home.

And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about one such cucumber-based face pack that can provide deep nourishment to your skin and improve its appearance.

Ideal for normal and dry skin type, the below-stated face pack is easy-to-make, highly effective and inexpensive. Moreover, the ingredients used to whisk this pack are loaded with skin-benefiting features.

Here is the recipe.



What You'll Need:

1 tablespoon of cucumber pulp

½ tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of oats

How To Use:

• Put the above-stated components in a bowl and stir thoroughly to get the pack ready.

• Smear the pack on your freshly cleaned face.

• Gently massage for 5-10 minutes.

• Leave the pack on for another 15 minutes.

• Wash it off with warm water.

Frequency:

Use this DIY face pack at least once a week to nourish and refresh your skin.



Benefits of Honey For Skin:

• The skin-moisturizing abilities of honey make it an ideal skin care ingredient as it can help your skin retain moisture and look fresh and bright.

• Replete with antioxidants, honey can also act as a skin cleanser. It can remove impurities and pollutants from the skin and reveal a brighter-looking complexion.

• Honey can also prevent infections and unsightly breakouts as it is enriched with anti-bacterial properties.

• It also regulates the pH balance in the skin, thus making it less susceptible to infections.

• Honey can also stimulate blood circulation and help your skin become soft and supple.

Benefits of Cucumber For Skin:

• A high content of water in cucumber makes it an excellent skin care ingredient for the summer season as it can provide hydration and deep nourishment to the skin.

• Cucumber is also packed with powerful antioxidants like vitamin A that can safeguard the skin from harmful air pollutants.

• Presence of vitamins and certain compounds like sulfate and potassium in cucumber makes it a potent remedy for treating sunburn. It can soothe irritated skin and also get rid of the tanning.

• A storehouse of powerful antioxidants, cucumber is also hailed as a potent anti-ageing ingredient. Its regular usage can reduce the prominence of wrinkles and fine lines.

Benefits of Oats For Skin:

• Oatmeal contains saponins, a compound that enables it to get the gunk out of the skin. Dirty substances, dead skin cells or toxins can be effortlessly drawn out with the help of oats.

• This age-old skin care ingredient is also effective in healing sunburn. Application of oats on the affected area can give you relief from the pain and itchiness.

• It is also a rich source of anti-inflammatory properties that can come in handy for treating skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema.

The incredible combination of cucumber, honey and oatmeal can benefit your skin in numerous ways. It can up the hydration factor in the skin and impart a radiant glow on it. Also, it can help your skin stay clean and well-moisturized.

So, give this DIY honey and cucumber face pack a try to get gorgeous skin.