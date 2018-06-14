Coconut Oil And Cucumber Face Pack For Dry Skin

Having dry skin can make you feel uncomfortable and itchy. No matter what the reasons are for dry skin, whether it is an environmental factor, ageing or other underlying skin conditions, dry skin definitely need extra care and attention.

Dry skin in medical terms is called 'xerosis cutis' and this skin lacks moisture in its outer layer. If left uncared, dry skin can even crack up and get infected. Therefore, it is important to keep the skin moisturized, hydrated and nourished.

Some store-bought creams and moisturizers can be expensive, while others may seem ineffective. There are plenty of natural remedies that you can consider to relieve dry skin. However, the first in this list is coconut oil, as it is the most effective in treating dry skin.

Coconut oil can considerably improve skin hydration and increase the lipids on the skin surface. The presence of saturated fatty acids with emollient properties makes the oil a great moisturizer for dry skin.

Another remedy that is as safe as coconut oil when used on dry skin is cucumber. No wonder, cucumber has made its way into most cosmetic formulations too. It is deeply hydrating and is the best treatment to fight dry skin.

So, what better treatment can you consider giving to your dry skin, other than a combination of coconut oil and cucumber in the form of a face pack? Here's how you can do it.

Ingredients:

½ cucumber

1 tsp of raw virgin coconut oil

Directions For Use:

Grate the cucumber. Add coconut oil to this.

Apply it all over your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with water.

Frequency:

Use this face pack twice a week.

Benefits Of This Face Pack:

While coconut oil tops the list as a great moisturizer, cucumber works to give you improved and healthier skin. Cucumber is a great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, which hydrates, softens, cleanses the skin, reducing puffiness and lightening your complexion.

Together, they are a wonderful treatment for dry, dull skin. Apart from hydrating dry skin, they help in removing the acne scars and sunburns too.

Isn't this the simplest of face packs that you can do? But, the benefits of the ingredients used in this pack are plenty. Here's how they help in nourishing your skin.

How Coconut Oil Helps Dry Skin?

• Coconut oil is a natural antibacterial, antifungal and a great moisturizer. It can penetrate your skin better than most other oils do, keeping your skin free of dry flakes, and leaving it baby-soft.

• Virgin organic coconut oil when used on skin can accelerate hydration of the skin, reducing water loss in very dry skin.

• Dry skin can relieve itchy, scaly skin caused by psoriasis, and keeps your skin moisturized for longer hours.

• The fatty acids in coconut oil work as anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agents. Therefore, it helps in getting rid of acne, and soothes the inflammation that accompanies severe acne.

How Does Cucumber Benefit Dry Skin?

• As we all know, cucumber is 90% water, and hence cucumber when consumed internally or applied topically can be very hydrating, particularly for dry skin. It is a great cleanser and moisturizer for the skin.

• The vitamin C content and caffeic acid present in cucumber helps in soothing skin irritations, preventing puffiness, as these acids prevent water retention. This is the reason that cucumbers are helpful in getting rid of swollen eyes, and skin burns.

• Cucumber juice can help in removing any scars or blemishes, dark circles around the eyes and dark spots in the skin, helping in lightening your complexion.

• Cucumber is known for its cooling properties. It prevents suntan, ageing of the skin and formation of wrinkles. It tightens the skin pores, keeping it soft and supple.

Apart from using this coconut oil-cucumber face pack twice a week, you can consider applying pure organic coconut oil every night on cleansed face to treat dry skin. Apply a small amount of the oil after cleansing your face, while your skin is still damp. Leave it overnight. When used long term you will notice a considerable amount of difference in your dry skin.

As another option for dry skin treatment, you can also use grated cucumber, mixing it with an equal quantity of sour cream and beaten egg white and use it as a face mask. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off with water. This mask will help in reducing dryness of the skin considerably.

The coconut oil and cucumber face pack is sure to add a fresh lease of life to your dry skin and make it glow.