This Amazingly Effective Avocado Oil Therapy Is The Best Solution For Acne!

When it comes to treating acne and breakouts, do you think of using oil? Pretty sure you won't, but you will be surprised to learn that certain oils can do wonders for your skin. As we all know that excess production of oil on the skin is the main culprit for acne as the excess oil accumulates on the pores of the skin making it a breeding ground for bacteria.

So, like we said certain oils can help ward off acne and today we will focus on the benefits and usage of avocado oil. Avocado oil can make your face even-toned, radiant, smooth and clear. So, ladies, keep your chemical-based products aside and nourish your skin with the richness of avocado oil.

Is Avocado Oil Good For Acne?

• Avocado oil is greenish yellow coloured oil that's extracted from avocado fruit. Avocado oil contains rich ingredients and nutrients that are really beneficial for the skin.

• It contains vitamin E that helps to fight acne-causing bacteria and fades acne scars.

• It also contains antioxidants that help to fight free radicals that damage the skin.

• Avocado oil also contains monosaturated fats like oleic acid that helps to moisturise and nourish the skin.

• The anti-inflammatory properties present in it provides relief from pain, redness and swelling.

• It also restricts the production of excess oil from the sebaceous glands.

• It contains biotin which helps to revitalize cracked and damaged skin.

• Avocado oil protects the skin from harmful factors that lead to acne and other skin problems.

To get the desired result, you should opt for cold pressed and organic avocado oil.

Now, let us see how we can use avocado oil to treat acne, shall we?

1. Avocado Oil:

The antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds present in avocado help to treat skin inflammation and prevent clogging of pores and treat acne.

Materials:

• Cold pressed organic avocado oil.

• Cotton swab.

How To Use:

• Wash and dry your face.

• Dip a cotton swab in avocado oil and then apply it on the affected area.

• Leave it on for the night.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Do this every night until you get the desired result.

2. Avocado Oil And Turmeric Face Mask:

Turmeric contains antimicrobial compounds that ward off bacteria that cause acne and heal the skin. It is a natural exfoliant, meaning it gently slough off dead skin cells and prevents impurities from building up.

Materials:

• A pinch of turmeric.

• 4-5 drops of avocado oil.

How To Use:

• In a small bowl, mix these two ingredients and make a paste.

• Apply this paste on the affected areas and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild cleanser.

• Use this every day until the acne fades away.

3. Tea Tree Oil And Avocado Oil:

Tea tree oil contains antibacterial and antimicrobial compounds that effectively fight against acne-causing bacteria. This oil penetrates deep into the skin and helps to unclog pores.

Materials:

• 3-4 teaspoons of tea tree oil.

• 1 teaspoon of avocado oil.

How To Use:

• Wash and pat dry your face.

• In a bowl, mix these two ingredients.

• Massage this mixture on your skin using your fingertips.

• Let the mixture sit on your face for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash your face with warm water.

• Use this mixture every day.

4. Castor Oil And Avocado Oil:

Castor oil has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties that help to prevent acne breakouts. It also contains ricinoleic acid that gently aids in fighting off acne-causing bacteria.

Materials:

• 1 teaspoon of avocado oil.

• 3-4 drops of castor oil.

• Cotton ball.

How To Use:

• Mix all the ingredients in a clean bowl.

• Dip a cotton ball and apply it to the affected areas.

• Leave the oil on the skin for 10 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild cleanser.

• Use this remedy every day.

5. Avocado Oil And Lavender Oil:

Lavender oil can help treat acne because it contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps to increase blood flow to the skin tissue, therefore, providing oxygen to the skin.

Materials:

• 1 teaspoon of avocado oil.

• 4-5 drops of lavender oil.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix these two ingredients.

• Now, apply this mixture on the affected area with the help of your fingertips and leave it on.

• Reapply this mixture 2-3 times in a day.

6. Avocado Oil And Juniper Oil:

Juniper oil contains raw, pure detoxification, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that help to kill acne-causing bacteria. It has the natural ability to treat skin irritation, insect bites and acne.

Materials:

• 1 teaspoon of avocado oil.

• 2-3 drops of juniper oil.

How To Use:

• In a small bowl mix these two ingredients.

• Massage this mixture with your fingertips on acne prone areas and leave it on.

• Reapply this mixture 2 times in a day.

• Use this every day for best result.

Precaution:

• Before using avocado oil on to your skin, make sure you do a patch test. Apply a small amount of avocado oil on the back of your wrist and see how your skin reacts to it. If it itches and burns, then do not use this.

• People with latex allergies can be allergic to avocado.

Avocado oil is quickly absorbed by the skin and a very good carrier oil that helps to fight off acne. So, this oil is a good choice when making homemade remedies. Isn't it simple? What are you waiting for, ladies? Try out these amazing tips and see the difference for yourself. Stay beautiful!