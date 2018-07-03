There is nothing more attractive than a thick head of hair that glimmers with natural health. Unhealthy and scanty hair is not just unattractive, it also makes for a very poor first impression. Unfortunately, hair loss is a problem that many people suffer from.

There can be several factors behind hair loss such as environmental effects, ageing, too much stress, excessive smoking, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalance, genetic factors, scalp infections, use of wrong or chemically enriched hair products, certain medicines and medical conditions like thyroid disorder, autoimmune diseases, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), iron-deficiency anemia, and chronic illnesses.

There are about 100,000 strands of hair on your scalp and it is considered very normal to lose 50 to 100 strands a day. But when you start losing more than that, it's time for you to take some action so it doesn't progress to baldness or bald spots.

Many readily available ingredients can be used to treat hair loss at home. Read on for information on some of the best home remedies for hair loss.

1. Hair Oil Massage

The first step that you can take to reduce hair loss is to massage your scalp with an appropriate hair oil. Proper hair and scalp massage will increase blood flow to the hair follicles, condition the scalp, and enhance the strength of your hair's roots. It will also promote relaxation and reduce feelings of stress.

You can use hair oils like coconut or almond oil, olive oil, castor oil, amla oil, or others. Add a few drops of rosemary essential oil to the base oil for better and faster results. Other types of oil that you can use are emu oil, argan oil, and wheat germ oil.

Massage any of the hair oils mentioned above onto your hair and scalp by applying light pressure with your fingertips. Do this at least once a week.

2. Indian Gooseberry

For natural and fast hair growth, you can use Indian gooseberry, also known as amla. Indian gooseberry is rich in vitamin C, the deficiency of which in the body can cause hair loss.

The anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial, and the exfoliating properties present in Indian gooseberry can help maintain a healthy scalp and promote hair growth.

Mix one tablespoon each of Indian gooseberry or amla pulp and lemon juice. Massage your scalp with the mixture thoroughly. Cover your hair with a shower cap. Leave it on overnight and shampoo your hair in the morning.

3. Fenugreek

Fenugreek, also known as methi, is highly effective in treating hair loss. Fenugreek seeds contain hormone antecedents that enhance hair growth and help rebuild hair follicles. They also contain proteins and nicotinic acid that stimulate hair growth.

Soak one cup of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. In the morning, grind them to make a paste. Apply the paste to your hair and cover with a shower cap. After about 40 minutes, rinse your hair. Follow this remedy every morning for a month.

4. Onion Juice

Onion juice helps treat hair loss due to its high sulfur content, which helps improve blood circulation to the hair follicles, regenerate hair follicles and reduce inflammation.

The antibacterial properties in onion juice also help kill germs and parasites, and treat scalp infections that can cause hair loss.

In a 2002 study published in the Journal of Dermatology, almost 74 per cent of the study participants who applied onion juice on the scalp experienced significant hair regrowth.

Extract the juice of one onion by grating it and then strain it. Apply the juice directly onto the scalp. Leave it on for about 30 minutes, and then wash it off. Finally, shampoo your hair.

Mix together three tablespoons of onion juice and two tablespoons of aloe vera gel. You can also add one tablespoon of olive oil. Apply this mixture onto your scalp and leave it on for at least 30 minutes before rinsing it off and shampooing your hair.

Repeat either of these remedies two or three times a week for several weeks.

5. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains enzymes that directly promote healthy hair growth. Also, its alkalizing properties can help bring the scalp and hair's pH to a more desirable level, which can greatly promote hair growth.

Regular use can also relieve scalp itching, reduce scalp redness and inflammation, add strength and lustre to the hair, and alleviate dandruff. Both aloe vera gel and juice will work.

Apply aloe vera gel or juice onto the scalp. Leave it on for a few hours and then wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat the process three to four times a week. You can also consume one tablespoon of aloe vera juice daily on an empty stomach to enjoy better hair growth.

6. Licorice Root

Licorice root is another herb that prevents hair loss and further damage to the hair.

Licorice roots open the pores, soothe the scalp and help get rid of irritations like dry flakes. This remedy is good for dandruff, hair loss and baldness.

Add one tablespoon of ground licorice root to one cup milk with a quarter teaspoon of saffron. Mix it thoroughly. Apply the paste on bald patches at bedtime and leave it on overnight.

In the morning, wash your hair. Follow this remedy once or twice a week. You can also take licorice internally in the form of licorice tea three times a day.