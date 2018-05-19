Benefits Of Chocolate Face Mask You Probably Didn’t Know

If you are feeling emotionally down and stressed out, a bar of chocolate can make you feel better in an instant. Chocolate helps to improve the smooth running of the body's endorphins and reduces stress.

Chocolate not only tastes good; but it has a lot of skin benefits when applied to the skin. Yes, this wonderful devil is an amazing treat for your skin, as it gives you healthy and glowing skin.

Chocolates, especially dark chocolates, are made from cocoa beans. These beans are loaded with polyphenols, catechins, and flavonols, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin, increases blood flow to the skin, keeps the skin hydrated and maintains the skin's elasticity.

So, you can definitely treat your face to a chocolate face mask and get a glowing skin. Now, this sounds wonderful, isn't it? Nowadays, almost all beauty clinics will have a chocolate facial treatment. When you go for a chocolate face mask treatment, you'll feel like a fountain of chocolate melting on your face and mouth. Yummy! Today, we will talk about the benefits of chocolate face mask. Here we go:

1. Hydrates the skin and keeps it looking fresh:

Chocolate contains antioxidants and vitamin C that help to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized and make it look fresh all day long. If you have rough and dry skin, then chocolate face mask is a must, as it provides moisture to the skin and keeps it hydrated, therefore making your skin look fresh. So, you can go for this chocolate treatment two times in a month to obtain the best result.

2. Protects the skin from environmental conditions:

As discussed earlier, dark chocolates are made from cocoa beans and these beans possess high amounts of antioxidants. It also contains tryptophan, an important compound that provides skin protection from the harmful UV rays of the sun, pollution, bad weather, etc., therefore reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Provides nutrients to the skin:

Chocolate face mask provides nutrients to the skin because it contains different vitamins and minerals that are essential for a youthful-looking skin. It helps to get rid of dry skin, rough skin, black spots, age spots and so on.

4. Lightens the complexion:

Chocolate face mask is great for skin lightening, as the powerful antioxidants present in it help to stimulate the skin cells to regenerate and lower the pigment production.

5. It's an excellent moisturizer:

Chocolate face mask will work wonders for dry skin. Dry skin makes your skin look dull and pale and if not taken care of properly, it will result in premature ageing. So, therefore, the excellent properties found in chocolate will help moisturize the skin and leave it looking radiant.

6. Fights ageing:

As we all know, ageing is a natural process and everyone will go through that. Wrinkles are one of the signs of ageing. We cannot stop ageing, but we can at least slow down the process by treating our face with a chocolate face mask. Chocolate contains antioxidants that prevent the skin from getting wrinkles.

7. Detoxifies the skin:

Chocolate, when combined with caffeine, makes an excellent skin detoxifier. It helps to remove the dead skin cells and allows the new skin cells to breathe.

8. Treats acne:

The antioxidant present in chocolates will help stimulate the skin cells and kill the acne-producing bacteria.

9. Makes the skin smooth:

Chocolate contains hydrating properties that provide moisture to the skin and makes the skin soft, supple and smooth.

10. Removes dead skin cells:

Chocolate face mask is very effective in removing the dead skin cells. Cocoa and sugar when combined will make an excellent scrubber and this will help slough off the dead cells and allow new cells to regenerate and therefore make the skin soft and smooth.

11. Rejuvenates the skin:

The antioxidants found in chocolate help to rejuvenate your skin and make your skin feeling fresh and bright.

Points To Keep In Mind:

1. To get maximum benefit from a chocolate face mask, opting for dark chocolate would be a wise decision. Dark chocolates are loaded with high nutrients and are more effective for the skin.

2. Some people may be allergic to chocolate face mask, so it's advisable that one does a patch test first. Or you can consult with your doctor or a beauty therapist before going for the chocolate face pack treatment.

3. Do not apply the face pack near your eyes, as the skin around the eyes is very sensitive and delicate.

4. When you remove the chocolate face pack, make sure you massage it in a circular motion.

Pamper your skin with the goodness of chocolate and trust me, your skin will thank you. So, ladies, it's time to buy those dark chocolates and reap its benefits. Stay pretty!