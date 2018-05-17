Amazing DIY Tamarind Face Packs For Glowing Skin

The air that we are exposed to is filled with a host of tiny particles, like dirt, dust, etc., which creates free radicals on the skin and thus makes the skin appear dull and lifeless. Apart from that, stress, lack of water intake, too much exposure to the sun, and hormonal imbalances also cause the skin to lose its glow. But do not worry because you can revive your dull skin with the use of tamarind. So, let's see the benefits of tamarind.

Tamarind contains AHAs, which are known as alpha-hydroxy acids that are excellent for skin health. This is because it helps to remove dead skin cells and makes the skin look bright and clear. It also contains anti-ageing properties that help to ward off fine lines and wrinkles. Tamarind also contains antioxidants that help to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun and also heals certain skin problems.

So, this wonder fruit has amazing super powers that can make your skin glow. In this article, we will discuss about various tamarind face packs that you can easily make at home, and the best thing is, it's inexpensive because all the ingredients are easily available and pocket-friendly as well.

But before we proceed, always do a patch test on your skin because the acidic properties of tamarind may not agree with the sensitive skin types. So, avoid applying concentrated tamarind pulp on your face. It's advisable to mix it with gram flour or rice flour. If you feel a burning sensation after a patch test, then wash it off immediately.

Here are three amazing tamarind face packs for glowing skin, take a look.

1. Gram Flour And Tamarind Pulp Face Pack:

Gram flour is also known as "Besan" and it has numerous skin benefits. It fights various skin problems, like pimples, dark skin, blemishes, and dull skin. The alkaline properties in gram flour act as a natural cleanser and therefore maintain the skin's pH balance. It also removes dirt from deep within and helps to remove excess oil from the face. It keeps the skin hydrated and moisturized and makes it soft and smooth. It also contains bleaching properties, meaning it helps to make the skin lighter, evens out the skin tone and adds a glow to dull and lifeless skin. And, moreover, gram flour is suitable for all skin types.

Requirements:

• 1 teaspoon of gram flour

• 2 teaspoons of tamarind pulp

How To Use:

• In a bowl, add 1 teaspoon of gram flour with 2 teaspoons of tamarind pulp (add till you get a thick paste).

• Soak tamarind in water, take out the pulp and throw away the skin and seeds.

• Apply this paste all over your face and massage it for a minute.

• Let the pack sit on your face for 20 minutes or till it dries out.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Apply a moisturizer.

• Use this one time in a week.

2. Multani Mitti And Tamarind Pulp Face Pack:

Multani mitti is known as Fuller's Earth. Multani mitti has amazing cleansing properties, as it kills harmful acne and pimple-causing bacteria, removes excess oil and dirt from the skin and leaves the skin feeling clean. Also, its amazing cooling effects help to relieve inflammation and redness. Multani mitti is an excellent agent in skin tightening and it also reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It works great for all skin types.

Requirements:

• 1 teaspoon of multani mitti

• 2 teaspoons of tamarind pulp

How To Use:

• Add 1 teaspoon of multani mitti with 2 teaspoons of tamarind pulp.

• Make it into a thick paste.

• Apply this pack all over your face and leave it until it dries out.

• Now, wash it off with cool water.

• Repeat this one time in a week for glowing skin.

3. Yogurt, Rosewater And Tamarind Pulp:

Yogurt contains lactic acid, a powerful agent that helps to slough off dead skin cells from the skin and creates a natural glow on the face. It works effectively in reducing wrinkles and fine lines. If your skin is prone to breakouts and acne, yogurt helps to fight against the acne and makes the skin clear. Also, it evens out the skin tone and relieves sunburn.

Rosewater is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin and keep it moisturized for a long time. It cleanses oily skin, nourishes and rejuvenates the dull skin and helps the skin to glow.

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of tamarind pulp

• 1 teaspoon of rosewater

• 1 teaspoon of yogurt

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of tamarind pulp, 1 teaspoon of rosewater and 1 teaspoon of yogurt. Mix them well.

• Apply this pack all over your face and leave it on your face for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this remedy one or two times in a week for glowing skin.