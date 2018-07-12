8 Common Bad Skin Habits That Cause Premature Wrinkles

Skin wrinkles are a part of the natural ageing process. It mostly affects women in their 30s. However, nowadays, it is not uncommon for women in their late 20s to notice wrinkles on the face.

Often caused by the breakdown of collagen and elastin in the skin, wrinkles are creases that can make you appear older than you are. There are several factors that can cause a breakdown of these proteins in the skin, thus leading to prominent wrinkles.

Common Bad Skin Habits Cause Premature Wrinkles

An unhealthy lifestyle comprising smoking, drinking, health-related problems and environmental factors like exposure to air pollutants, etc., can cause premature wrinkles. Apart from these factors, your own skin habits can also cause premature wrinkles.

Here we have rounded up 8 of the common skin habits that speed up the skin's ageing process, weaken its protective barrier and cause premature wrinkles:

1. Skipping Sunscreen

Sunscreen is not just an essential skin care product for keeping tanning at bay, it also safeguards the skin from the damaging UV rays. Exposure to these harsh rays can cause collagen and elastin breakdown in the skin and speed up its ageing process. Even if you're stepping out for a few minutes, it is imperative to slather sunscreen to help your skin stay healthy and keep premature wrinkles at bay.

2. Sleeping With Makeup On

Makeup items are more often infused with harsh chemicals and sleeping with makeup on can cause long-term damage to your skin and speed up the ageing process. That is why, it is essential to remove every stitch of makeup from your face before going to bed. It is advisable to use a gentle makeup remover to remove makeup from the face before going to bed.

3. Lack Of Moisture

Moisture loss in the skin can cause your skin to dry out and form creases, popularly referred to as wrinkles. To avoid premature wrinkling of the skin, you should make sure that your skin stays well-moisturized at all times. Also, it is advisable to use moisturizers that are especially formulated for your skin type for better absorption and results.

4. Not Exfoliating Or Over Exfoliating The Skin

Exfoliation is a game changer. It can remove impurities, dead skin cells and toxins from the pores and reveal a glowing, youthful skin. On the other hand, lack of exfoliation or over exfoliation can do more harm than good to your skin. Not exfoliating your skin can cause unsightly breakouts and speed up the ageing process. While over exfoliation can strip your skin's natural oil and cause wrinkles.

5. Rubbing Or Stretching Your Skin

Most women while applying makeup end up stretching their skin. On the other hand, while removing makeup they end up rubbing their skin aggressively. Both these habits can cause severe damage to your skin's texture and weaken the skin's barrier. This in turn, can cause early wrinkling.

6. Using Harsh Cleansers

A majority of face cleansers these days are infused with harsh chemicals. These products may give your skin a clean look but more often than not they steal moisture from the skin and weaken the protective barrier of the skin. As a result, your skin starts to age at a faster rate and signs of ageing like wrinkles start to show up on your face.

7. Picking Zits

It is a well-known fact that picking zits is a no-no as doing so can lead to scarring and cause damage to the skin. However, did you know that picking zits can also give you wrinkles? Yep, you read that right. Popping pesky pimples can cause infection in your skin and have an adverse effect on its overall health, thereby causing early wrinkling of the skin.

8. Long, Hot Showers

A lot of us love to take long, hot showers. However, did you know that hot showers can wreak havoc in your skin's health and appearance. It causes moisture loss in the skin and leaves your skin feeling dry and dehydrated. And, doing this on a regular basis can speed up the process of collagen breakdown in your skin and cause wrinkles.

Now that you know about the common bad skin habits that give you wrinkles, break free from them to maintain your skin's youthfulness.