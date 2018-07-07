8 Benefits Of Using Green Tea Ice Cubes In Your Everyday Beauty Routine

Antioxidant-packed green tea is touted as one of the best skin care ingredients. It is used worldwide for treating a myriad of unsightly skin problems and promoting the skin's overall health.

It is packed with skin-benefiting enzymes, phytochemicals and amino acids. All these compounds can make green tea an incredible skin care remedy.

There are numerous ways in which you can use green tea in your skincare routine. However, there is one in particular that is cited to be super easy and effective. We're talking about green tea ice cubes.

Easy to prepare and can be used at any time of the day, green tea ice cubes can work wonders on the state of the skin and they deserve a spot in your everyday beauty routine.

Here we've listed some of the benefits of using green tea ice cubes on a daily basis.

1. Refreshes Tired-looking Skin

Woke up with tired looking skin? If so, then look no further than green tea ice cubes. These can not only give your skin a refreshing look but also bring a dewy glow. Just rub it all over in the morning to refresh exhausted skin.

2. Heals Facial Puffiness

Waking up with a puffy face is something that everyone experiences at some point in their lives. This can wreak havoc on your skin's appearance. However, with the help of green tea cubes, you can get instant relief from this problem. These cubes can effectively reduce face puffiness and its regular application can keep this problem at bay.

3. Removes Under-eye Bags

Presence of antioxidants in these ice cubes makes it a perfect remedy for eliminating puffiness from the skin under the eyes. It is often caused because of water retention in the skin. If you wake up with bags under the eyes, just use green tea ice cubes to reduce the puffiness from the skin.

4. Gets Rid Of Pesky Pimples

The anti-bacterial properties of green tea can also help you get rid of pesky pimples. Often a result of infection or clogged up pores, pimples can be a pain to deal with. Gently rubbing these ice cubes on a zit can reduce inflammation and redness. Use it multiple times a day for visible results.

5. Shrinks Open Skin Pores

Enlarged skin pores on the face can be quite hard to camouflage even with cosmetics. But with the help of green tea ice cubes, you can treat them for good and shrink the enlarged open pores. As these tea cubes are astringent in nature they can effectively shrink open pores and prevent a build-up of dead skin cells and impurities.

6. Brightens Skin's Complexion

A variety of factors can darken your skin's complexion and make you rely on makeup items to get the bright-looking skin. Rather than using these items, it is best to brighten up the skin's complexion with the help of natural ingredients like green tea ice cubes. Rubbing these ice cubes can boost blood circulation and make the skin glow radiantly.

7. Wards Off Acne Breakouts

Is your skin prone to acne breakouts? If so, then instead of trying pricey anti-acne creams you can just give green tea ice cubes a try. These ice cubes are chock-full of antioxidants that can fight off the acne-causing bacteria and effectively keep incessant breakouts at bay.

8. Lightens Dark Circles

Dark circles are a huge concern for a majority of women these days. Caused because of fluid retention that results from an irregular sleep cycle, dark circles can ruin a person's appearance. However, regular usage of green tea ice cubes can lighten the dark circles. As these ice cubes can promote blood circulation in the skin and get rid of discolouration.

Now that you know about the top reasons why green tea ice cubes deserve a spot in your everyday skincare routine, here we have mentioned the way to prepare them and the most effective way to use them for achieving gorgeous skin.

Method Of Preparation:

- Brew a cup of unsweetened green tea.

- Set it under the fan to cool off for a little while.

- Pour the tea into the ice tray and keep it in the refrigerator.

How To Use:

- Wash your face with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.

- Pat it dry and rub the green tea ice cube all over it.

- Once done, sit back and let the residue settle in the skin.

- Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

- Follow up by applying a light toner or moisturizer for enhanced results.

Go ahead and make these incredible ice cubes a part of your daily routine to get flawless skin.