DIY Salt Enriched Hair Masks For Treating Dandruff

Dandruff can be really annoying and embarrassing. You can't wear your favourite black dress because your shoulders will be covered with white flakes. And not to forget the constant itching and scratching.

And, sometimes, the condition becomes worse where you get redness and inflammation on the scalp. There are various reasons for the appearance of dandruff. Some of them are hormonal imbalance, infected scalp, stress and tension, unhealthy diet, use of various cosmetic products, less intake of water, etc.

Well, there are various methods to treat and cure dandruff, but today, we bring you a solution for the same - salt. Can salt treat dandruff? Oh, yes, it definitely can!

Treating your scalp with salt is inexpensive and it's very easy as well. You can go out confidently in your black dress without any fear and embarrassment. Sounds good, right? So, below we have listed the benefits of salt and how it can help to treat and cure dandruff. Let's take a look at it now:

How Does Salt Help In Getting Rid Of Dandruff?

1. Helps to exfoliate:

Dandruff is caused mainly because of clogged pores in the scalp. Salt helps to open up the pores by gently exfoliating the dead skin cells from the scalp and keeps the scalp healthy and clean.

2. Absorbs excess oil:

The role of the sebaceous glands is to produce sebum, and if there is an excess production of sebum, the scalp tends to become oily and oiliness leads to dandruff. This is because the oil blocks the pores and makes the scalp dirty, hence the occurrence of dandruff. So, salt helps to absorb excess oil from the scalp and also gets rid of oiliness.

3. Fights fungal infection:

If you live in humid regions and leave your hair damp, then this will create a breeding ground for fungus to grow. Fungal infection causes dandruff, so salt helps to absorb the excess moisture from the scalp and keeps the scalp clean and clear.

Now, let's see how we can use salt in our hair to treat dandruff.

How To Use Salt To Treat Dandruff?

1. Add salt in your shampoo:

Salt will help exfoliate the dead skin cells from your scalp and also control the excess oil production.

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of mild shampoo

• ½ tablespoon of salt

How To Use:

• In a container, add 1 tablespoon of mild shampoo and mix ½ a tablespoon of salt in it. Mix them well.

• Wash your hair with warm water and apply this salt-based shampoo all over your hair.

• Gently massage your scalp in a circular motion for a couple of minutes.

• Wash your hair with cool water followed by a conditioner.

• Use this shampoo 2-3 times in a week.

2. Olive oil, lemon juice, and salt hair mask:

Olive oil is rich in oleic acid and linoleic acid that provide nutrition for the hair and scalp. It acts as a natural conditioner and also promotes the growth of healthy hair. It relieves itching and soothes any kind of an inflammation that's on the scalp. Lemon contains vitamin C that's excellent for treating dandruff.

Requirements:

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 2 tablespoons of sea salt

• 2 tablespoons of lemon juice

How To Use:

• In a bowl, add all the above-mentioned ingredients and mix them well.

• Dampen your hair and apply this mixture onto your scalp and then gently massage your scalp in a circular motion.

• Wash your hair after five minutes with a mild shampoo.

• Apply conditioner only to the tips and the middle of your hair. Do not apply it on your scalp, as this will cause product buildup and then cause dandruff.

• Use this mask 2 times in a week.

3. Rinse your hair with salt:

Massaging your hair with salt water solution helps to remove the dead skin cells from the scalp and also absorbs excess oil and grease that's present in your scalp.

Requirements:

• 1 cup of water

• 3 tablespoons of salt

How To Use:

• In a pot, boil 1 cup of water and add 3 tablespoons of salt in it.

• Let the salt dissolve in the water, and then let the mixture cool.

• Wash your hair with this salt water solution and then gently massage your scalp for 5-10 minutes.

• Now, use a mild shampoo and wash your hair with cool water.

• Apply conditioner as well.

• Use this 2 times in a week.

4. Epsom salt-infused shampoo:

The minerals present in Epsom salt help to repair the damaged hair and provide you with a dandruff-free healthy scalp.

Requirements:

• 3 tablespoons of Epsom salt

• Mild shampoo

How To Use:

• Wash your hair with warm water and massage Epsom salt on your scalp for 10 minutes.

• After 10 minutes, wash your hair with cool water.

• Use a mild shampoo and a conditioner to wash your hair.

• Use this procedure 2 times in a week.