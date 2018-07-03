7 DIY Oatmeal Scrubs To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On Face

Highly prone to acne breakouts, oily skin can be a pain to deal with. Especially, the presence of excess oil on the face can bring down one's beauty game.

A lot of women use blotting paper to get rid of the excess oil on the skin that makes their face look greasy and sticky. They even rely on makeup items to conceal the greasiness. However, these things can only offer temporary relief from the oiliness.

If you are looking to remove excess oil from the face for good, then it is best to try treating it with the help of natural ingredients. While there are a few natural ingredients that are considered to be beneficial for oily skin type, there is one in particular that is renowned for its effectiveness.

The one we're referring to is oatmeal. The nutrition-rich oatmeal contains antioxidants that can promote skin health and is replete with exfoliating agents that can remove impurities and excess oil from the skin.

Here we have listed a few oatmeal scrubs that can eliminate greasiness from your face and leave it looking fresh.

1. Oatmeal With Almond Powder And Aloe Vera Gel Juice

The soothing agents present in aloe vera gel combined with the oil-absorbing properties of almond powder and goodness of oatmeal can prove to be extremely beneficial for oily skin type.

How To Use:

• Take 1 teaspoon of cooked oatmeal and mix with ½ teaspoon of almond powder and 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel.

• Gently scrub your face with the prepared material.

• Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

• Pat your face dry and apply a light toner.

2. Oatmeal With Yogurt

Yogurt is a rich source of lactic acid that can draw out impurities from the pores and absorb excess oil. And, when it is combined with an excellent ingredient like oatmeal, it can leave your skin looking less greasy.

How To Use:

• Put 1 teaspoon of each, oatmeal and yogurt in a bowl and mix.

• Gently scrub the resulting concoction on your face.

• Leave the material on for the next 10 minutes.

• Use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue.

3. Oatmeal With Rose Water

A concoction of oatmeal and rose water can not just bring a glow on your face but also make it less greasy and leave it looking fresh.

How To Use:

• Just put together a blend of ½ teaspoon of oatmeal and 1 teaspoon of rose water.

• Clean your face and scrub the material on it.

• After 5 minutes rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

4. Oatmeal With Egg White

The proteins in egg white teamed with oatmeal can work wonders on the state of oily skin. It can improve the texture and get rid of the oiliness.

How To Use:

• Put an egg white in a bowl and add 1 teaspoon of oatmeal to it.

• Stir thoroughly to get the paste ready.

• Smear it on your face and scrub for a few minutes.

• Rinse with lukewarm water and then again with cold water.

• Pat your face dry and apply a light moisturizer.

5. Oatmeal With Green Tea

The scrub made with oatmeal and green tea can remove toxins from the skin pores whilst eliminating excess oil from the skin.

How To Use:

• Create a blend of 1 tablespoon of unsweetened green tea and 1 teaspoon of oatmeal.

• Put the resulting blend on your face and gently scrub for a few minutes.

• Rinse off the residue and apply a light skin toner for enhanced results.

6. Oatmeal With Honey And Lemon

The anti-bacterial properties of honey and lemon juice combined with the exfoliating properties of oatmeal can not just remove excess oil from the skin but also keep unsightly breakouts at bay.

How To Use:

• Combine 1 teaspoon of oatmeal with ½ teaspoon of organic honey and freshly squeezed out lemon juice.

• Slather the blend on your face and gently scrub for about 5 minutes.

• Use tepid water to rinse off the residue.

7. Oatmeal With Tomato

The pore-shrinking ability of tomato makes it an amazing remedy for oily skin type. When used in combination with oatmeal, it can get rid of excessive oiliness and leave the skin looking fresh.

How To Use:

• Scoop out 2 teaspoons of fresh tomato pulp and mix 1 teaspoon of oatmeal.

• Smear the material on your face and scrub in circular motions for a few minutes.

• Wash your face with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.

• Follow up by applying a light moisturizer.