How To Whiten Nails Instantly Using Home Remedies?

White nails signify good health. Many a time you would have noted that your nails have acquired a slightly yellowish tinge. Discolouration of nails is common among both men and women. The most common reason why nails turn yellow is due to the frequent application of nail polish. The prime reason being the pigments used in nail paint, especially the ones that are of the darker shade. Usage of nail polish for an extended period of time can stain your nails.

The best way to avoid staining of nails due to the use of nail polish is with the usage of a clear base coat prior to the application of your favourite nail polish. The other causes of nail discolouration could be the occurrence of a fungal infection, a chronic liver disease, poor lifestyle habits and excessive smoking. However, it is essential to know the reason behind nail discolouration and what can be done to treat the yellowish tinge of the nails.

Important Facts About Nails

• Nails are made up of keratin.

• The living part of nails is known as the matrix. The whitish part of your nail is the visible part of the matrix.

• Your middle fingernail grows the fastest and the thumbnail grows the slowest. Nails grow quickly during summer and slowly during winter.

• Diet plays a great role in maintaining good health of the nails. A protein rich diet ensures that your nails stay healthy.

• Dry nails are caused due to dehydration.

What Does Your Nail Colour Say About Your Health?

Nails are in fact a mirror to one's health conditions. The colour of the nail can be a predictor of the status of one's health.

• If your nails are pale in appearance, it indicates health issues such as low haemoglobin, liver disorders and malnutrition.

• If your nails are white but the rims are dark, then it indicates liver problems such as hepatitis.

• If your nails are yellow, it indicates a fungal infection.

• If your nails have a bluish tinge, it indicates lack of oxygen in the body.

• If your nails have a rippled appearance, it indicates inflammatory arthritis.

• Split nails are linked to thyroid.

• Dark lines beneath the nails are an indication of melanoma.

Home Remedies To Whiten Yellow Nails Instantly

Getting rid of yellow nails is not a difficult task. But going to a salon to get a nail spa done can be quite expensive. There are certain home remedies that can be made use of in order to treat yellow nails. Read on to know the remedies that can be easily done at home to whiten your nails instantly.

• Using Lemon And Baking Soda Mix

Steps: Mix about one tablespoon of lemon juice with about 2 tablespoons of baking soda to form a thick paste. Apply this paste onto your nails and then use a soft toothbrush to scrub the paste on your nails. Let it remain for about 10 to 15 minutes and then rinse it off. Apply moisturiser on your fingernails to avoid them from getting dry.

How this works: Lemon is known to be rich in vitamin C and citric acid. It shows bleaching properties. Lemon thus becomes a stain fighter.

• Toothpaste

Steps: Take a little toothpaste in a soft toothbrush. Rub your fingertips and underneath the nails. Let it remain for 5 minutes before rinsing it off.

How this works: Toothpaste not just whitens your teeth, but can have the same whitening effect on your nails as well. Ensure that the toothpaste is not gel based or coloured.

• Salt And Lemon

Steps: Mix one tablespoon of salt with one tablespoon of lemon juice. This would form a sandy scrub. Apply it onto your nails and let it remain for 5 minutes. Wash it using lukewarm water. Apply a moisturiser after washing the scrub off.

How this works: Lemon works great as a stain remover. When mixed with salt, it not only makes your nails white but also gives it a lot of shine.

• White Vinegar

Steps: In a small cup of water, mix about one tablespoon of white vinegar. Soak your nails in this for about 5 minutes. Rinse using lukewarm water. Moisturise after washing.

How this works: White vinegar has the attributes of making your nails white and beautiful.

• Orange Peel

Steps: Fresh orange can be directly rubbed on the nails about two or three times daily. You can also use dried orange peels. Grind them and mix it with water to form a paste. Apply this on our fingernails and let it remain for about ten minutes. Use a soft toothbrush to scrub it gently. Wash using lukewarm water.

How this works: Being rich in vitamin C, orange peel can remove stains from your nails.

• Apple Cider Vinegar

Steps: Mix half a cup of apple cider vinegar with half a cup of lukewarm water. Soak your hands in it for 20 minutes and then wash it off with warm water. Use a heavy moisturiser after washing. Nail infections can be easily treated by using this mixture.

How this works: Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid and malic acid making it appropriate for removing stains on nails. Its antifungal properties make this mix highly effective for treating nail infections.

• Garlic

Steps: Crush garlic cloves and rub it over your nails. Keep for 15 minutes and then wash off with lukewarm water.

How this works: Garlic is the solution to nails turning yellow due to fungal infection. Its antifungal properties make it the best fighting agent for fungal infections on the nails.

• Tea Tree Oil

Steps: Use an eye dropper to directly apply tea tree oil onto your nails. Let it rest for about ten minutes and then wash off using lukewarm water.

How this works: Due to its antiseptic and antimicrobial properties, tea tree oil is very effective in treating yellow nails. It restores the original beauty of your nails.

With plenty of home remedies at your rescue, you will no longer need to be embarrassed of yellow nails.