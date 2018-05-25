15 Best Eye Care Tips To Protect Your Eyes

Our eyes are the most important of all the facial features. They are what instantly attract the attention of others. So it is important to take a good care of our eyes, in order to look good from the outside.

Dark circles, crow's feet, puffiness and under eye bags - these are some of the concerns that we face with regard to our eyes. They go through a lot every day. Pollution, irritation by dust and dirt, use of makeup or makeup removers, all these damage the delicate skin around our eyes and cause bags or dark circles. These problems make our eyes look older than our age.

Our eyes are the most important sensory organ, from which we perceive the world around us. Why not serve them back by pampering them a little?

If you are battling with eye issues such as tired eyes, under-eye bags or puffiness, it is important you address these issues right away.

Here are top 15 tips that will brighten the area around your eyes and make them feel rejuvenated.

1) Cucumber and potato juice:

Cucumbers are extremely soothing and potato juice will help get rid of any dark circles under the eyes. Your eyes will look and feel bright after this treatment.

Ingredients:

-1/4th of a cucumber

-1/2 a potato

- Two clean cotton pads

Method:

1) Grate the cucumber and the potato.

2) Extract the juice by squeezing them through a muslin cloth.

3) Dip the cotton pads in the juice and place them on your eyes.

4) Keep them on for 15 minutes.

2) Almond oil and honey:

Almond oil and honey moisturize the skin around your eyes and reduce fine lines. Honey will naturally lighten up the under-eye area.

Ingredients:

- ½ teaspoon almond oil

- ½ teaspoon honey

Method:

1) Mix both the ingredients and apply underneath your eyes.

2) Keep it overnight and wash off in the morning.

3) Egg whites:

Egg whites are known for their many beauty benefits. When applied around the eyes, they help tighten the area and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Ingredients:

- 1 egg white

- ½ teaspoon corn flour

Method:

1) Beat the egg white until it is frothy.

2) Mix the corn flour to make a thick paste.

3) Apply this paste under your eyes and let it dry.

4) Wash off with cold water.

4) Tomato pulp and turmeric powder:

Tomatoes contain oleic acid which helps reduce the appearance of dark circles. Turmeric powder will help brighten the area around your eyes.

Ingredients:

- 1 teaspoon tomato juice

- A pinch of turmeric powder

- A teaspoon of gram flour

Method:

1) Add the tomato juice and turmeric powder into the gram flour to make a paste.

2) Apply onto your eye area and leave for 15 minutes.

3) Wash off with cold water.

5) Amla juice:

Amla juice will instantly refresh your eyes and make them appear healthy.

Ingredients:

- A handful of amla

- A cup of water

- Two cotton pads

Method:

1) Soak amla overnight in a cup of water.

2) The next day, dip the cotton pads in the extracted amla juice and place it over your eyes for 15 minutes.

6) Vitamin E Oil:

Vitamin E oil will instantly nourish the delicate skin around your eyes and help repair the damage caused due to rubbing and drying by harsh chemicals.

Ingredients:

- A vitamin E capsule

- A bowl of cold water

- Two cotton pads

Method:

1) Cut the vitamin E capsule into the bowl of cold water.

2) Dip the cotton pads in them and place them over the eye for 10 minutes.

7) Green tea bags:

Green tea bags are full of antioxidants. Tea bags are full of tannins that help reduce puffiness of the eyes.

Ingredient:

-Two green tea bags

Method:

1) Steam the tea bags in warm water for a minute.

2) Take them out and place them on your eyes for at least 15 minutes.

8) Castor oil:

Castor oil is very effective in stimulating the growth of eyelashes, which help to protect our eyes from foreign particles. It also helps keep our eyes cool.

Ingredients:

- Castor oil

- Cotton buds

Method:

1) Apply castor oil on your eyelashes and around the eye using a cotton pad.

2) This remedy is best done while going to bed every night. Wash off with cold water in the morning.

9) Rose water:

Rose water is a natural cooling and toning agent. It will not only rejuvenate your eyes but also help reduce the appearance of dark circles.

Ingredients:

- Rose water

- Cotton pads

Method:

1) Dip the cotton pads in rose water and place it on your eyes for 10 minutes.

2) Alternatively, you can even massage rose water around your eyes every night before going to bed.

10) Jojoba oil:

Jojoba oil is very effective in treating the bags under your eyes. This will instantly nourish tired eyes, making them look fresh.

Ingredients:

- 10 drops of jojoba oil

- 5 drops of almond oil

Method:

1) Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

2) Massage the oil under your eyes in a circular motion for 10 minutes.

3) Wipe off with a soft cloth.

Apart from these remedies, here is what you can do you keep your eyes and the area around, healthy.

11) Use baby oil for removing makeup:

Excessive use of harsh chemical products damages the delicate eye area, resulting in fine lines. Baby oil is mild and much more effective in removing eye makeup.

12) Use sunglasses while outdoors:

Sunglasses will help protect your eyes from the harmful UV rays and reduce the formation of wrinkles.

13) Reducing the intake of salt:

Excess salt in the body will increase water retention in the body, which will result in eye puffiness. Make sure to take your salt intake to a minimum.

14) Get adequate amount of shut-eye:

Being sleep deprived will result in eye puffiness and dark circles. Therefore, the best way to ensure good-looking eyes is to get at least 8 hours of beauty sleep every day.

15) Eating right:

Eating the right kind of food will increase your body's power to fight its own battles without your intervention. And all of us want to look good without any efforts, right? Well, eating right will certainly do wonders for you.