Five Zodiac Signs That Can Imitate Well

Gemini When Geminis imitate somebody, they try not to show it. Sometimes they might also not see it themselves. They take the idea but behave as if it is their own. They tweak it a bit and believe that the idea would seementirely different. However, that is what might put them in trouble sometimes. Also, since they get bored soon with an idea, they would not stick to imitating you for long.

Cancer Cancerians come first on the list. They are just so perfect at imitating others that they actually imbibe the qualities of the person they are imitating for that particular time. As they are sensitive and emotional, they get a clear idea of the emotions of the other person and hence mostly copy their emotions only.

Be it the odd laugh of their friend or the cute way they cry or the innocence when they smile at anybody, Cancerians love observing their emotions and copy them perfectly. Thus, more than trolling, it is basically out of love that Cancerians imitate somebody.

Libra Yes, it is true that Librans fear being different. They do not feel comfortable trying new things and hence sometimes take to imitating others who are always on point. Since they fear to fail as well, they might imitate someone else's strategy and don't mind lowering their egos a bit at such times. Some Librans would also do this when they are inspired by somebody.

Sagittarius When a Sagittarius copies somebody, it results in a bond or a warm relationship between them and the person they imitate. The reason is that they easily get adapted to new surroundings and become friends with new people, and it is only after this bond of friendship is developed that Sagittarians take to imitating somebody. Usually, it is a form of flattery when they imitate somebody.