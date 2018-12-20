Five Zodiac Signs That Can Imitate Well

Based on the zodiac signs, we all have different personality types. While some appear nerd-like and uninteresting and are super active and notorious from the inside, others might seem somewhat mischievous and actually be a much bigger version of what they seem from the outside.
Zodiac sign is the perfect way of knowing somebody's personality correctly. From one's outer looks to the inner personality, the zodiac signs can tell a whole lot. Based on a similar calculation, we have brought to you the list of zodiac signs that can imitate perfectly. Check out if you are one on the list.
Gemini
When Geminis imitate somebody, they try not to show it. Sometimes they might also not see it themselves. They take the idea but behave as if it is their own. They tweak it a bit and believe that the idea would seementirely different. However, that is what might put them in trouble sometimes. Also, since they get bored soon with an idea, they would not stick to imitating you for long.
Cancer
Cancerians come first on the list. They are just so perfect at imitating others that they actually imbibe the qualities of the person they are imitating for that particular time. As they are sensitive and emotional, they get a clear idea of the emotions of the other person and hence mostly copy their emotions only.
Be it the odd laugh of their friend or the cute way they cry or the innocence when they smile at anybody, Cancerians love observing their emotions and copy them perfectly. Thus, more than trolling, it is basically out of love that Cancerians imitate somebody.
Libra
Yes, it is true that Librans fear being different. They do not feel comfortable trying new things and hence sometimes take to imitating others who are always on point. Since they fear to fail as well, they might imitate someone else's strategy and don't mind lowering their egos a bit at such times. Some Librans would also do this when they are inspired by somebody.
Sagittarius
When a Sagittarius copies somebody, it results in a bond or a warm relationship between them and the person they imitate. The reason is that they easily get adapted to new surroundings and become friends with new people, and it is only after this bond of friendship is developed that Sagittarians take to imitating somebody. Usually, it is a form of flattery when they imitate somebody.
Pisces
What makes Pisces imitate is their characteristics of being influenced easily. Probably that is the reason why they do not always keep following one person they want to imitate. But mark that once they are inspired by you, they will take to following you everywhere. From social media to the places you visit and the dresses you wear, they might copy everything. You might even be forced to think they are obsessed with you, though we never know how long the obsession lasts.
