Sun Transit In Leo 20202: In What Ways It Will Be Affecting Different Zodiac Signs

Aries The sun will transit in the fifth house of your horoscope. Your loved ones, especially your partner will have some expectations from you and will want you to fulfill those expectations. In case, you are not able to fulfill the expectations, it is advisable that you deal with the matter by having an open conversation. Avoid making any false promises and pointing out others' small mistakes. If you are a student who is preparing for competitive exams, then you will be getting positive results, provided you work harder. Working professionals need to stay calm and careful while doing all the office work. For married couples, this transit may bring positive results, but there can be times when you and your spouse may have some arguments.

Taurus The sun transit will take place in the fourth house of your horoscope. The fourth house of your horoscope governs your land, home, mother's health and luxury. Your love life will blossom. Your partner/spouse will support and motivate you to achieve your goals. You may think of purchasing some valuables such as vehicles, land and houses. But before investing your hard-earned money in these, you should consider the advice and suggestions of your friends and family members. Moreover, your mother's health may deteriorate to some extent and therefore, you need to take proper care of your mother.

Gemini For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the sun transit will take place in the third house of your horoscope. The third house governs your interpersonal, communication, memorizing, writing skills and mental intelligence. You may utilise the above-mentioned skills to bring out the best in whatever you do. Those who are associated with politics will be able to influence people around them. Those working in the field of literature and media will also receive name and fame from people around them. There can be times when you may want to decline an opportunity. Make sure you deal with such situations in a wise manner.

Cancer The sun transit will occur in the second house of your horoscope. The second house of your horoscope represents your imagination, family, food, property and speech. For people belonging to this zodiac sign, this transit will be quite beneficial. You will be able to accumulate wealth during this transit. You will spend more and more time with your family. If you are planning to get married, then it may happen soon. Those who are married may expect their baby during this transit. On the financial front, you may receive an increment in your current salary. In fact, your family members too may have good luck in earning money. But make sure this doesn't make you egoist and egotist.

Leo Since the Sun is the lord of your sign, this transit will bring many changes in your life. This transit will take place in the first house of your horoscope. This transit will govern your personality, interpersonal skills, physical appearance, health, habits and fortune. You will be excelling with your leadership skills. You will be able to push the boundaries to fulfill your expectations and make things better. You will feel energetic and hence, you may find it quite exciting to acquire more and more knowledge. People may get inspired and influenced by you. But one cannot deny that the effect of the sun can at times bring anger and impatience into one's life. You need to control your temper, especially during some disputes and arguments.

Virgo For people born under the effect of this sign, the sun will transit in the 12th house of their horoscope. The house symbolises expenses, foreign land, imprisonment, self-undoing and many other things. It also indicates charity, spirituality and donation. The sun transit will bring some challenges in your life. In order to stay healthy, it is important that you start including some healthy fruits and vegetables in your diet. You need to avoid junk food as there are many health-related issues that may affect you. For example, eye infection, indigestion, and many more.

Libra If you belong to this zodiac sign then it is important for you to know that this transit will take place in the 11th house of your horoscope. This is the house of gains, well-wishers, finance, friends, fame and elder brother. During this transit, your elder brother will help you in coming out of various problems and confusion. Your true friends will extend their helping hand to you. You will also receive a great amount of love and support from your father. You will be able to have a great time with your family members.

Scorpio This transit will take place in the 10th house of your horoscope and this house governs your profession, reputation, authority, business, workplace, failures and deeds. The sun will be sending positive vibes during phase in your life. It will be making you feel energetic and enthusiastic to work harder in your life. At your workplace, you will be able to give your best in whatever you do. Your seniors and subordinates will be impressed by your hard work. On the family front, you will be spending more and more time with your family members.

Sagittarius The sun transit in Leo will be taking place in the ninth house of your horoscope and the house governs your dreams, ethics, dharma, principles, higher studies and foreign trips. The sun transit will bring a fortune in your life. You will be benefited in many ways during this transit. Students will work harder and feel determined to score good marks and perform well in their class. You will have an urge to read more and more during this phase. You will be able to gain spiritual knowledge as well. This is the time when you will find yourself quite happy and cheerful.

Capricorn For people born under the effect of this zodiac sign, the sun transit will affect the eighth house of their horoscope. The house symbolises enemy, death, sudden loss, problems and longevity in your horoscope. Since Saturn is the lord of your sign and doesn't share a good relationship with the sun, this transit may bring some problems in your life. You may hit a bumpy road ahead, therefore, it is better to buck up. You need to stay calm, patient and confident during this phase. This is because only then you will be able to deal with your problems and make your life peaceful.

Aquarius For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the sun transit will take place in the seventh house of their zodiac sign. The house governs your married life and companionship. But since your zodiac sign is governed by Saturn and it doesn't have a friendly relationship with the sun, things can be a bit tough for you. There can be some disputes in your family. You may find people brainwashing you for arguing with other people. You may also have some conflicts with your partner. But you need to avoid using a dominating and rude tongue. Instead, you should stay calm and patient.