Mercury Transit In Cancer 2020: Here Are The Effects On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries (21 March- 19 April) For people born under the effect of this zodiac sign, the Mercury transit will become effective in the fourth house of your horoscope. While the planet signifies your intellect and speech, the fourth house of your horoscope symbolises comfort, your mother and so on. This transit will bring you some good fortune. If you are looking for a new job then you may be able to have one, though you may have a bit of stress and restlessness. You ought to stay calm and take better care of your mother's health. You may spend some money on home decor and involve in some sort of art and crafts.

Taurus (20 April- 20 May) For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the Mercury transit will be effective in the third house of their horoscope. Your third house symbolises your courage, strength, hope and so on. This phase is going to be quite fruitful for you as this may bring several sources of income for you. This will strengthen your financial front and will make you stable. You will receive appreciation for your artistic talent such as dancing, singing, acting, etc. You will be having a great time with your family. Moreover, you may gain name and fame during this time.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June) During this transit, the Mercury will be entering the second house of your horoscope and will, therefore, have its effect on the same. You may have a good job opportunity along with new sources of income. You will be spending more and more time with your family. There is a chance that someone in your family may get married or may break the news of the arrival of a baby. You will be improving your decision-making skills due to which people may appreciate you.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July) The Mercury transit will position the planet in the second house of your horoscope and thus it will affect your second house. Since this house governs your nature, character, personality and soul, you need to ensure that you do not procrastinate on any work. Instead of ignoring any work and thinking to do it at some other time, try to finish it within the time being. Students may face a lack of confidence and concentration. You need to control your expenses and focus on saving your money. In addition to this, you need to take proper care of your diet.

Leo (23 July- 22 August) The Mercury transit will be affecting the twelfth house of your horoscope. Since the twelfth house of your horoscope signifies losses, expenses, punishments and other things. You may develop some negative thoughts and feel restless. You may go through a tough phase and therefore, it is advisable that you read good books and engage yourself in meditation. This will help you in staying calm. It is advisable that you listen to everyone in your family and take their advice into account.

Virgo (23 August- 22 September) People belonging to this zodiac sign will have the effect of Mercury transit in the second house of their horoscope. The planetary movement will prove beneficial for these people. Those who are into business may incur profit and success. If you have lent money to someone long ago, then the money will return to you. Your siblings and family members will be supportive of you during this phase. In case, you have been suffering from any ailments, you will recover soon and will enjoy better health.

Libra (23 September- 22 October) This Mercury transit will be taking place in the tenth house of your horoscope. The tenth house signifies your business, karma, leadership qualities and workplace. As Mercury gets placed in your tenth house, things will turn better in your life. You may get new opportunities and benefit from whatever you do. For those who are into business, things will go in a smooth manner. Students will too have a fruitful time. They will feel determined and motivated enough for giving the best in their studies. You will be also looking after the proper management of money in your house.

Scorpio (23 October- 21 November) This Mercury transit will be taking place in the ninth house of your horoscope and this may not prove to be good for you. You need to work harder to accomplish your goals and gain success. Your father's health may decline and he may struggle with some illness. You need to avoid travelling to any new place at this time. However, on the professional front, you may have a great time as you may get some opportunities along with appreciation for your hard work. Students may have a tough time and therefore, it is suggested that you obey your mentors and do as suggested.

Sagittarius (22 November- 21 December) For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the Mercury transit will be affecting the eighth house of your horoscope. This transit is likely to favour you. Since the eighth house symbolises challenges, obstacles, ancestral property, longevity and age, the effect will be on the same. Your obstacles will end and you may gain success in your pending work. For students, this is a favourable time and they will be utilising their skills in a better way. Your spouse's health may worry you. You may receive support from your in-laws as well.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January) This Mercury transit will be taking place in the seventh house of your horoscope and this may not bring a good time for you. There are some chances of arguments between you and your spouse. You may have several disagreements over different things. If you own a business, then it is advisable that you stop overthinking and engage yourself in taking proper care of your business. Avoid finding faults in your business partners and workers. Instead of this, you can encourage them in giving their best in whatever they do.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February) This Mercury Transit will prove to be favourable for those who belong to this zodiac sign. The transit will be affecting the sixth house of your horoscope. This will help you in gaining money through various sources of income. Your loved ones will be presenting you with some heartfelt gifts. On the professional front, your seniors and colleagues will be happy with your performance and hard work. You will be winning over your opponents with your logic and success. You will be having a great time with your extended family members and relatives, especially with your maternal family. Neptune Retrograde 2020: Know How It Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign