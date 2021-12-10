Mercury Transit In Sagittarius On 10 December 2021: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There is going to be money a profit in business. There can be tension with siblings in the family. Health will be affected. Enemies can cause damage. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the family. Remedy: Keep a fast on Wednesday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Good news will be received from children. Relationship with life partner will be sweet. The business will expand. Which will benefit money. There is going to be profit from partnership business. Remedy: Wear rudraksha (4-faced).

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be tension due to the means of happiness. Illness can bother. Morale will remain weak during the transit period. Social prestige will decrease. Suddenly there is a yoga of religious journey. One has to be careful about the health of the mother. Remedy: Place Budh Yantra inside the house.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be trouble from brothers and sisters. Travel expenses will increase. There is going to be mental tension regarding the child. Expenses in studies will increase. There will be financial benefits in business. Money expenditure in the family will increase. Remedy: Give black sesame seeds (til) to a temple on Wednesday evening.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There is going to be an increase in the source of income. There is a sum of economic profit in business. There will be a chance of promotion in the job. You will get the pleasure of a new house and vehicle. Remedy: Plant tree on Wednesday.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The stalled work will be completed. Health is going to be good. The means of happiness will increase. But suddenly there will be trouble. There may be concerns related to household issues. Remedy: Chant mantra of Budh beej.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October By increasing business, economic benefits are going to happen. There is a possibility of profit from the father. Illness can bother. There will be a sudden increase in expenses. Any auspicious work will be completed in relation. Travel expenses will increase. Remedy: Soak Vidhara root in water and then take a bath with it.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be profit in business. There is going to progress in the new work. Mental anxiety is going to increase. Married life is going to be happy. Partnership work is going to increase. Remedy: Feed green grass to cows.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The means of happiness are going to increase during the transit. Tension will increase due to any dispute in the family. Expenses on a partner will increase in love life. There will be progress in the job. There will be an increase in prestige. Remedy: Chant mantra of Lord Moon daily.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be an increase in family happiness. The health of the family members is going to be good. The vehicle is going to be a pleasure. There is going to be concern about the child. You have to work hard for success. Remedy: Wear stone Emerald on the ring finger on Wednesday.

Aquarius 20 January - 18 February Will spend pleasantly with a life partner. Luck is about to increase. Some kind of fear will remain in the mind. The business will increase. There will be profit from the property. Remedy: Feed moong dal to cows on Wednesday.