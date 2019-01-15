Birthstones Reveal Your Deepest Desires In Life

January – Garnet Individuals who are born in the first month of the year are generally not the most extroverted personalities. The birthstone for this month is garnet. Using this birthstone will help the individual understand their deepest secrets as they can go to any extent for the things that they love. On the other hand, these individuals are considered to be loyal, and when it comes to defending loved ones. They are not sentimental in their expression of love as well. Most Read: Gemstones As Per Sun Signs

February – Amethyst Individuals who are born in February are genuinely in tune with their spiritual selves. The birthstone for this month is amethyst. These individuals hate to be tied down by any physical bond. They hate to be tied down in any relationship that tries to hold them back. They tend to have a desire for peace. They are also known to be dreamers. Using this birthstone will help them achieve success at a faster pace.

March – Aquamarine Individuals who are born during March are known to be charming and friendly. The birthstone of this month is aquamarine. These individuals are highly creative, but at the same time, they tend to fail in explaining what's going on in their minds to others; hence they are loners. On the other hand, using this birthstone will help these individuals find their happiness in art and expressing their emotions through poetry, music, painting, etc. Using this birthstone will also help them value their honesty and truth above everything else in life.

April – Diamond Individuals who are born in April tend to have 'endless love' just the way the month's birthstone diamond defines! These individuals carry the same element of love inside them. They are also known for their loyalty and commitment as friends and lovers. They also seem to go to a great extent regarding care and protection of those whom they love and care for. One needs to remember that they can never underestimate them, as it is hard to break them.



May – Emerald Those who are born during May are known to prioritise the thoughts, feelings, and affections of others. The birthstone for this month is emerald. These individuals prioritise their emotions above everything else. Using this birthstone will make them seem to be quite generous. On the other hand, this liberal attitude of theirs can backfire as they allow their feelings of self-worth and value to be driven or influenced by others. They also tend to notice those minute details about little things around them.

June – Pearl Individuals who are born during June are known to be attractive in everything they do. The birthstone of this month is a pearl. These individuals not only have a great physical appearance, they also have an overall great personality. Using the birthstone helps them realise that they are true dreamers at heart. They tend to overlook the reality of the life that they are living. On the other hand, they may even surprise you with their skills as they are highly determined, bright in their goals, independent and also smart.

July – Ruby Individuals who are born in July are known to be usually focused on other's happiness before they think of their own. The birthstone for this month is ruby. Using this birthstone will help these individuals value their friendships and other relationships higher in their lives. Promises are like the words of a gentleman for these individuals as this is something that cannot be broken by any means.

August – Peridot Individuals born during August month are known to be empaths. The birthstone for this month is peridot. These individuals are identified to be highly compassionate and sympathetic in nature and using this birthstone will enhance this quality of theirs. They are known to be the carriers of love and kindness which they spread everywhere they walk by. Apart from this, these individuals are identified to be blessed with an incredible sense of humour as well.

September – Sapphire People born in September tend to have high confidence. The birthstone for this month is sapphire. Individuals who use this birthstone tend to spend a lot of alone time. They do not really care about being in the spotlight. These individuals will not take care of their mental and emotional health. They tend to fail on accomplishing anything in their lives. Apart from this, these individuals are born with a kind and charming personality. They tend to leave a smile on the face of every individual that they meet.

October – Opal Individuals who are born in this month possess a special place for family in their lives. The birthstone for this month is opal. These individuals always tend to dream about finding someone with whom they would love to settle down with and build a family with. Using this birthstone will strengthen their true and attractive personality. It is seen that people are magnetically drawn towards them.

November – Topaz Individuals born during November are unique and the birthstone for this month is topaz. These individuals are known for their individuality and the efforts that they put in everything that they do. They do not blend in society's expectations. Using this birthstone will help these individuals get fresh ideas which will be highly appreciated. Their personality is something that is adorned with sparkles of kindness.


