Reason Why Haldi Is Used In Indian Weddings

Have you ever wondered what is the logic or the belief of Haldi ceremony at an Indian wedding? Find out as we reveal the significance of the Haldi ceremony at the weddings.
Haldi is believed to signify protection; hence, using it during the wedding rituals makes it essential.
According to the experts, haldi is believed to be an excellent cleanser for the body and soul. It signifies the bride's preparation and welcoming into adult married life. Hence, the haldi applying ceremony is auspicious.
Check out the reason why the haldi ceremony is such a prestigious ceremony during Indian weddings...
It Is A Sign Of Blessing
Haldi is considered as a symbol of blessing for the couple and healthy marital life. According to Indian culture, all the married women of the house apply haldi to the bride and the groom. This is a way to bless them with a long and healthy relationship.
For Radiant And Natural Glowing Skin
Haldi is known to brighten the skin, and it has various benefits when it comes to enhancing the skin of the user. Using haldi helps to ensure that you have a radiant and glowing skin on your wedding day. On the other hand, it also helps in removing dead skin cells which give you a glowing complexion.
Purifying Your Heart And Soul
According to experts, Haldi is known to purify and cleanse the body of the individuals who are entering into the holy matrimony. Apart from this, it also marks an auspicious beginning of a new life together as well.
To Ward Off The Evil
It is believed that using haldi will protect the bride and the groom from any bad omen that might come their way before the big day. This is one of the reasons why brides are prohibited from leaving their house after their mehendi and haldi ceremony.
