Reason Why Haldi Is Used In Indian Weddings

Have you ever wondered what is the logic or the belief of Haldi ceremony at an Indian wedding? Find out as we reveal the significance of the Haldi ceremony at the weddings.

Haldi is believed to signify protection; hence, using it during the wedding rituals makes it essential.

According to the experts, haldi is believed to be an excellent cleanser for the body and soul. It signifies the bride's preparation and welcoming into adult married life. Hence, the haldi applying ceremony is auspicious.

Check out the reason why the haldi ceremony is such a prestigious ceremony during Indian weddings...