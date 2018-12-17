Unlucky Lines In Palmistry

A Break On The Main Line If you have broken lines, especially the main lines, then it is considered to be very bad. Experts reveal that when the breaks in the lines appear, then problems arise for the individuals. For example, if the marriage line breaks, then there will be a problem in your marriage life and the chances of getting a divorce are high in life. Experts reveal that if you have a broken life line, then it is predicted that you will experience an unexpected accident, dangerous situation or even a disaster or illness in your life. On the other hand, a broken heart line represents a significant setback in your emotional life.

A Chain Structure If you have a series of small islands that are attached to one another, then it is called a chain structure. Experts reveal that no matter where the chain structure appears on your hand, it is said to be unlucky. A sign like this usually indicates the bad things that can happen to you. For example, if your head line is chained from the start to the end, then you will suffer from health conditions related to the brain. How Exactly Do Your Palm Lines Predict Your Future?

A Single Island In palmistry, the term ‘island' is considered to be a sign of obstruction and destruction. Experts reveal that the islands that are generally found on the main lines on the palm indicate bad luck. For example, if you have an island on the head line, it defines you as a distracted person, and you also are said to suffer from a short-term memory loss.On the other hand, if you have an island on your fate line, then experts predict that it is a sign of hurdles that you will face in your career. Note: The more significant the island is on your palm, the more severe trouble you would be in.

Moles On Your Palm Experts reveal that if you have moles or spots present on your palm, then it creates a sort of disturbance in the energy flow. The moles or dots are usually the warning signs of crisis, severe illness and accident. For example, if you have a mole that appears on the heart line, then you will suffer from emotional turmoil in life. Career Lines In Palmistry Defined

The Downward Lines If you have lines that go down as branches from the main lines, it is considered to be unlucky and unfortunate. Experts reveal that if the branches appear on a specific main line, then they tend to be problematic for the individual. For example, if you have a clear downward branch that starts from the middle part of your life line, then it means that you will not easily be able to move out of your comfort zone. Also, experts reveal that you will have health issues, especially during your middle age.

Ring Of Saturn A ring is sometimes present on the base of the mount of Saturn and surrounds the middle finger at the bottom. A sign like this is considered to be unlucky and inauspicious. The presence of such a line represents imprisonment, constraint, obstacles, frustration and a lot more. The presence of this line indicates that you will be bound by decisions made by others. You are a person who doesn't usually know how to enjoy life. Things That You Need To Learn About With Regard To Life Line In Palmistry

Tassels When a line gets split into multiple branches, it is known as tassels. This condition is usually found at the end of lines, and it is considered to be unlucky in palmistry. For example, if you have tassels present at the end of the life line, then it indicates that your health condition is declining. Also, on the other hand, it is predicted that you will always feel tired and lonely most of the time.