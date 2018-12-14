ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Palmistry Defines Your Impotence Signs

By

There are several signs of impotence and pregnancy issues that can be seen on your palm. These prominent markings on your palm reveal a lot about your pregnancy.

These signs are prominent signs of you being an impotent person or problems related to pregnancy. Even though these signs and lines are not associated with your sexual dysfunction, it is related to your pregnancy.

Signs like brittle yellow nails to having no branches on your heart line reveal the signs of impotence.

Find out if you have any of these signs on your palm.

Array

A Broken Line On The Health Line

If you have a broken line on the health line, then it is considered as a sign of sexual inability and you will be prone to suffer from many diseases. If many cross lines appear on your health line, it indicates that you will have impotence-related problems.

Most Read: Signs On Your Palm That Define Your Career Choice

Array

The Splitting Branches Of Mercury

If your palm has splitting lines between the branches of the Mercury line, then it indicates pregnancy-related issues. Individuals with this sign seem to struggle a lot to conceive.

Array

If You Have A Circle Mark On The Mount Of Venus

If you have a circle or a marking that is of a round shape on the mount of Venus, then it is considered to be an indicator of the trouble that you will face regarding pregnancy.

Array

About The Venus Mount

If your Venus mount is pressed on your palm, then it is one of the clear indications that you will have a troubled time regarding pregnancy.

Most Read: Do You Have A Trident Sign On Your Palm?

Array

If Nails Are Yellow And Brittle

If you have nails that are brittle and are also yellow in colour, then chances of you facing pregnancy-related problems are more.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Spiritual Impact Of The Moon On Mankind
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: life palmistry
    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue