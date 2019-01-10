ENGLISH

What Is The Significance Of Number Three In Numerology?

The personality traits of individuals based on their ruling numbers according to numerology makes it easy to understand them. People born under the ruling number three have their particular traits.

If you have been wondering on how to calculate or find out what is your ruling number, then you need to check on this simple calculation.

To get the ideal ruling number, you need to calculate your DOB to a single digit.

E.g., if your birthday is on 9th September 1984, then 9+9+1+9+8+4= 40; 4+0=4.

They Are Creative

If your life path number is 3, then you are very creative. You also have excellent communication skills and are great in maintaining a highly engaging spirit. You will also excel in fields like poetry, acting, writing, art and music as well.

They Love Impressing People Around

These individuals love to do something new every single time, and they impress others by expressing their multi-faceted talents. Experts reveal that they can never sit back and focus on relaxing.

Communication Is Their Strength

Experts reveal that one of the main strengths of these individuals is that their ability to have a strong connection. They tend to express tough ideas with ease and less effort.

They Are Highly Optimistic

Individuals who have this number are highly optimistic. They are always seen to be willing to sacrifice and move out of their comfort zone for the sake of others. With their charismatic personality, they tend to attract people around them. In short, they have a positive outlook for everything in life.

Their Weaknesses

They tend to lose their cool or get upset or angry for silly things. In tough situations, they turn manic and depressive. On the other hand, they are over-optimistic and non-stop talkers as well.

The Lucky Elements For Number 3 Individuals

Element: Ether
Lucky Day: Tuesday and Friday
Lucky Color: Yellow
Lucky Gem: Yellow Sapphire
Best No: 12
Lucky Months: March, June, Sept, and December
Lucky Metal: Gold
Best First Name Alphabets: C, G, L, and S
Favourable Direction: Northeast.

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

