ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

What Is The Significance Of Number Five In Numerology?

By

According to numerology, our life numbers play a vital role in influencing our lives. These numbers are known to have their own qualities and understanding them helps in analysing the personality of the person.

Individuals who have a ruling number five are said to have certain specific characteristics that define them to be different from the rest of the ruling numbers.

Five

Check out the personality of people whose ruling number is five and how these individuals are different from the rest of the signs.

Array

They Are Less Dramatic

These individuals like to explore the unexplored zones and discover something new every single time, and as a result, this will keep them aloof from their loved ones. As a result of this passion, these individuals will miss their near and dear ones for prolonged times. But with they being less dramatic, their lives seem to be sorted.

Most Read: What Is The Significance Of Number Three In Numerology?

Array

They Live For The Present

These individuals always like to live in the present. They do not believe in the concept of saving for the future and worrying about what will happen in the future as they live in the present. Also, these individuals are never conservatives.

Most Read: What Is The Significance Of Number Two In Numerology?

Array

Their Love Lives

These individuals are highly attractive and charismatic. They have a strong physical power and carefree attitude about life that wins them a lot of romantic affairs. Their charming personality will win the admiration of the opposite sex. O the other hand, their carefree attitude makes their partners often feel neglected.

Array

The Negative Traits

These individuals are restless and impatient. They tend to dislike the routine monotonous work. Instead, they like to jump from one activity to another activity and not focus on completing the tasks entirely.

Most Read: What Is The Significance Of Number Four In Numerology?

Array

The Lucky Elements For Number 5 Individuals

Element: Earth
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Gem: Emerald
Best No: 23
Lucky Months: January, May, and July
Lucky Metal: Gold
Best First Name Alphabets: F, H, N, and X
Favourable Direction: North

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: life predictions numerology
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue