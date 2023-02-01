Shaligram: Puja Rituals, Benefits, And Types Most Commonly Found

Shaligram is known to offer happiness, prosperity and elevation in social status, as some of its blessings on the devotee. Skanda purana says that shaligram worshipped in the Kartik month will get your blessings from Lord Shiva, Vaishnavas consider it as absolutely holy and powerful and use it to worship Lord Vishnu in his nirguna form whereas shaivaites worship Shaligram as an abstract form of Lord Shiva.

Puja Ingredients

There are several types of puja ingredients that are used such as Ganga jal, panchgavya ,tulsi leaves, kusha grass, Incense sticks, camphor, sandal paste, aarti lamp and conch. Prasad should comprise of milk, fruits and coconut etc.

Puja Rituals

Face north east or east while being seated and wash the shila with Gangajal using the conch. Now sprinkle panchagavya and wash it off with gangajal. Keep some darbha or kusha grass dipped in water in a tumbler and sprinkle this water on the shila. Place the Shaligram on the banyan leaves on a plate, which is covered with red or white clean cloth. Light camphor, dhoopa and deepa. Apply sandal paste on the Shaligram and sprinkle Tulsi leaves. Perform mangalarati. Chant the hare krishna mantra for 9 times. Offer naivedya to the Shaligram now. Offer some money and Offer some money and puja offerings to a needy person.

Advertisement

Benefits Of Shaligram Stone

Shaligram is the personified form of Lord Vishnu. The Shaligram shila is known to remove all the past sins that we might have committed in previous lifetimes.

Puranas say that on the material front, shaligram bestows worldly luxuries, longevity, good health, and success while on the spiritual front, it calms the mind, clears the clutter from our thoughts if Shaligram is worshipped at home. Shaligram is known to empower you as a person, with virtues of self confidence and protects from evil spirits. If you are in search of a compatible partner, affluence and progeny, worship the Shaligram to get the desired results.

According to the Padma Purana, the Shaligrama, if worshipped with sincerity, blesses the devotee with Moksha or liberation. One can cross all the boundaries of materialistic life as well as achieve the worldly desires by performing the puja of Shaligram. You can derive immense spiritual benefit from worshipping the Shaligram. Physical ailments and disturbances will be relieved by drinking the water that is used to bathe the Holy Shaligram. If this water is poured into a dying man's mouth, it eases his final suffering and ensures smooth passage by clearing all his sins.

Benefits Of Praying At Home Using A Shaligram Stone:

Life is blessing with six gems and your life is deemed to be perfect with these six blessings in abundance. The blessings include righteous living, wealth, protection, pleasures, and spiritual blessings. Worshipping Shaligram has more advantages than what is usually heard or known.

1. It protects from negativities of all kinds, gets rid of stumbling blocks on your way to success, grants money and health, and fills your life with luck and prosperity.

2. Harmony between the members of the family is ensured. Success is guaranteed.

3. Removal of all doshas including Vishnu dosha,

4. Protects your happiness and peace of mind.

5. Improves your status in society.

6. Neutralises the planetary dosha in the horoscope

7. Blesses with a long life and ensures happiness in it.

8. Blesses a person with good progeny

Types Of Shaligram

As per the Vishnu purana, here are various shilas listed which are all known to be incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Presence of numerous Sudarshan chakras on it has given it the name " Shaligram."

Sudarsan Shaligram has one One Vishnu chakra on it, Laxmi Narayan Shaligram is known for two Vishnu Chakra, While Achyut Shaligram has three Vishnu Chakra, Janardana Shaligram has Four Vishnu Chakra. Vasudev Shaligram displays Five Vishnu Chakras. Pradyumna Shaligram is known for Six Vishnu Chakra. Sankarshan Shaligram has Seven Vishnu Chakra whereas Purushottam Shaligram possesses Eight Vishnu Chakras. Navavyuha Shaligram - consists of nine Vishnu Chakras. Dashavatar Shaligram has Ten Vishnu Chakras while Aniruddha Shaligram consists of Eleven Vishnu Chakras. Ananta Shaligram bears Twelve Vishnu Chakras and Paramatma Shaligram contains Thirteen Vishnu Chakras

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.