Ananya Panday Fitness Routine: 5 Tips From The Gehraiyaan Star

Here are 5 tips from Ananya Panday fitness routine.

1. Aerial yoga, Pilates and silk yoga

Ananya swears by a daily dose of yoga first thing in the morning, and her days would be incomplete without a quick workout.

In addition to deepening stretches and releasing tension for those with rigid bodies like Panday's, aerial or silk yoga incorporates elements of other workout regimens, such as dance and Pilates.

In addition to improving flexibility, Pilates increases the strength and tone of the abdominal muscles, lower back, hips, and buttocks and provides balanced muscular strength on both sides of your body. It also helps with improved muscular control of your back and limbs [1].

2. Nature walks are a must!

Panday enjoys taking long nature walks as a mindful way to keep her mind calm and her body in good physical condition, as she makes time for it, according to Vogue.