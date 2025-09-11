Deepika Padukone Reveals Reason For Breakup With Siddharth Mallya: Who Pays Bill, Why It Matters Emotionally?

Vishwakarma Puja 2025, 16th Or 17th September: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Vishwakarma Puja is a festival that holds a unique place in the hearts of artisans, engineers, craftsmen, and all those who build and create. Celebrated in honor of Lord Vishwakarma-the divine architect and craftsman of the gods-this day is marked with rituals, prayers, and offerings to seek blessings for prosperity, skill, and innovation.

On this day workshops, factories, and even modern workplaces come alive with devotion and gratitude. Let's check out the date, puja muhurat, rituals, and the deeper significance of this sacred celebration.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Date and Muhurat

In 2025, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on 17 September (Wednesday). This day is observed as Kanya Sankranti, when the Sun enters Virgo, making it astrologically significant.

Puja Date: Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Sankranti Time: 7:54 AM

Auspicious Muhurat for Puja: 7:54 AM onwards

Performing the rituals during this time is believed to bring divine blessings of skill, creativity, and protection from mishaps at work.

Why Vishwakarma Puja Is Celebrated

Lord Vishwakarma is revered as the divine architect who designed the palaces of gods, their divine weapons, and celestial vehicles. He is said to have crafted wonders such as Lord Krishna's city of Dwarka and the mythical Lanka for Ravana. Worshipping him is not just about rituals but about respecting the spirit of creation, craftsmanship, and technical innovation.

On this day, workers, artisans, engineers, and even students honor their tools and instruments, acknowledging that without them, progress is impossible. It's a festival where tradition meets technology, blending devotion with gratitude.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Rituals

The rituals of Vishwakarma Puja are both devotional and practical. Devotees clean and decorate their homes, factories, and workplaces early in the morning. Workspaces are often adorned with flowers, rangoli, and vibrant decorations to create an auspicious atmosphere.

Tools, machines, and vehicles are worshipped as sacred, symbolizing the importance of respecting the very instruments that sustain livelihood. Devotees perform aarti, offer sweets and fruits, and recite Vishwakarma mantras to invoke blessings. In many places, a clay idol or framed picture of Lord Vishwakarma is installed and worshipped with traditional rituals.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Significance

One of the unique features of Vishwakarma Puja is the worship of tools and machinery. From carpenters polishing their saws to engineers decorating machines in factories, the spirit of gratitude is evident everywhere.

This practice signifies the belief that every tool or machine is not just a lifeless object but a sacred medium through which creativity, skill, and livelihood flow. By worshipping them, devotees seek protection from accidents and blessings for productivity and success.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Celebrations

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated with enthusiasm in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, West Bengal, and parts of North India. Factories, small workshops, and large industries all observe the occasion, often declaring a holiday for workers.

In many regions, colorful kites are flown as part of the celebrations, symbolizing joy and freedom. Communities also come together to organize cultural programs, feasts, and fairs, making it both a spiritual and social event.

In today's world, where technology dominates every aspect of life, Vishwakarma Puja has evolved into a festival that bridges tradition with modernity. IT professionals, engineers, and even corporate offices now participate in the rituals, offering prayers for progress in their respective fields.

The puja serves as a reminder that behind every innovation lies dedication, effort, and the blessings of the divine architect. It highlights the timeless truth that skill and creativity, when combined with faith, lead to prosperity.

Whether you are a worker in a factory, an engineer, or a student learning new skills, the day inspires you to honor your tools, respect your craft, and remember that innovation is sacred. By celebrating this festival, we embrace the divine spark of creation within us and invite prosperity, safety, and growth into our lives.