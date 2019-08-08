ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Varalakshmi Vratham 2019: Puja, Date, Time and Significance

    By

    Varalakshmi Vratham is a very auspicious festival and is celebrated by the thousand of devotees across South India every year. This year, in 2019, it falls on 9th August, Friday.

    On this day, the lord of wealth and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped with a pure heart. She is the consort of God Vishnu who was incarnated from the Kshir Sagar (milky ocean) and believed to bestow bleassings and fulfil all the earthly desires of her devotees. This ritual is witnessed by people residing especially in the South Indian states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andra Pradesh, and worshipped by Hindu married women for the well being and prosperity of their families.

    Significance of Varalaksmi Vratham

    Varalakshmi, a word synonymous to blessings and fulfilment of desire. According to the Hindu mythology, she is believed to be the wife of Lord Vishnu and is also one of the forms of Mahalakshmi. There's a common belief that worshipping Varalakshmi on this day is equal to praying to eight forces of Goddess Lakshmi (Ashtalaksmi) i.e. Siri (Wealth), Sarasvathi (Wisdom), Bhu (Earth), Keerthi (Fame), Preethi (Love), Santhushti (contentment) Shanthi (Peace), and Pushti (Strength).

    On this occasion, it is very important to seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu before worshipping Varalakshmi as Lord Vishnu, being Goddess Lakshmi husband is pervading and Goddess Lakshmi is the symbolical forces found everywhere. As they both are inseparable, they are worshipped together to seek the blessings.

    Varalaksmi Vratham Date

    Varalaksmi Vratham is observed every year on the last Friday of Shravana Shukla Paksha, a few days prior to Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima as per the Hindu calendar. This year, in 2019, the puja will be done on Friday, 9th August.

    Varalaksmi Vratham Timing

    The Electional Astrology says that Varalakshmi worshipping muhurta (auspicious time) should be accurate and should be done during fixed Lagna to receive her long-lasting blessings. The evening time for puja that overlaps with Pradosh makes the best timing for worshipping Goddess Varalakshmi.

    The timings are as follows:

    Muhurta Time of the day Starting Time End Time Date (2019)
    Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat Morning 06:27 AM

    08:44 AM

    		 August 9
    Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat Afternoon
    		01:20 PM 03:39 PM August 9
    Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat Evening 07:25 PM 08:52 PM August 9
    Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat Midnight 11:53 PM 01:48 AM August 10

    More PUJA News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue