Varalakshmi Vratham 2019: Puja, Date, Time and Significance

Varalakshmi Vratham is a very auspicious festival and is celebrated by the thousand of devotees across South India every year. This year, in 2019, it falls on 9th August, Friday.

On this day, the lord of wealth and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped with a pure heart. She is the consort of God Vishnu who was incarnated from the Kshir Sagar (milky ocean) and believed to bestow bleassings and fulfil all the earthly desires of her devotees. This ritual is witnessed by people residing especially in the South Indian states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andra Pradesh, and worshipped by Hindu married women for the well being and prosperity of their families.

Significance of Varalaksmi Vratham

Varalakshmi, a word synonymous to blessings and fulfilment of desire. According to the Hindu mythology, she is believed to be the wife of Lord Vishnu and is also one of the forms of Mahalakshmi. There's a common belief that worshipping Varalakshmi on this day is equal to praying to eight forces of Goddess Lakshmi (Ashtalaksmi) i.e. Siri (Wealth), Sarasvathi (Wisdom), Bhu (Earth), Keerthi (Fame), Preethi (Love), Santhushti (contentment) Shanthi (Peace), and Pushti (Strength).

On this occasion, it is very important to seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu before worshipping Varalakshmi as Lord Vishnu, being Goddess Lakshmi husband is pervading and Goddess Lakshmi is the symbolical forces found everywhere. As they both are inseparable, they are worshipped together to seek the blessings.

Varalaksmi Vratham Date

Varalaksmi Vratham is observed every year on the last Friday of Shravana Shukla Paksha, a few days prior to Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima as per the Hindu calendar. This year, in 2019, the puja will be done on Friday, 9th August.

Varalaksmi Vratham Timing

The Electional Astrology says that Varalakshmi worshipping muhurta (auspicious time) should be accurate and should be done during fixed Lagna to receive her long-lasting blessings. The evening time for puja that overlaps with Pradosh makes the best timing for worshipping Goddess Varalakshmi.

The timings are as follows:

Muhurta Time of the day Starting Time End Time Date (2019) Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat Morning 06:27 AM 08:44 AM August 9 Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat Afternoon 01:20 PM 03:39 PM August 9 Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat Evening 07:25 PM 08:52 PM August 9 Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat Midnight 11:53 PM 01:48 AM August 10