Vidur Niti: The One Who Has These 5 Things Is Always Happy

Vidur was the uncle of the Pandavas and the Kauravas. Loved by Lord Krishna for his righteousness, Vidur had authored a book named Vidur Niti in which he has spoken about the right and wrong ways of living life.

The book thus preaches moral values and highlights the importance of virtues in life. Taken from the same book, here is a list of things that make a man happy. He who has these five things is always happy. Read more.