ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Chanakya Niti – Never Disturb While These People Speak

By

Chanakya was a great philosopher, political advisor and economist. He is the author of the world-famous book Arthashastra. In one of his quotes, he has said that there are some people, while who talk, we should never jump in between to make our point.

Chanakya Niti

Rather, we should listen to the conversation and derive conclusion, in order to achieve great things in life. Read on to know who are those people and what are the situations. Read on.

Array

When Two Intelligent Minds Converse

When you see two wise people speaking to each other, you should never jump in between to share your perception on the matter. Rather, you should learn from the conversation and grab the most valuable points possible. Words of the wise are always helpful.

Most Read: Makar Sankranti Tips For A Blessed Life

Array

A Meditating Priest

As you see a priest sitting in meditation, especially near a fire, you should avoid being a disturbance intentionally or unintentionally. While this will cause a disturbance in his penance, if enraged by this, he might even curse you.

Array

A Couple In Conversation

One should never interfere as a husband and wife are in a conversation with each other. Disturbing at such a time not only causes a poor impression of you, but might also increase misunderstandings between them, if you try to intrude and hence worsen the situation. Hence, one should not violate their privacy.

Most Read: Hindu Auspicious Days In January 2019

Array

A Master Speaking To His Servant

One should not interfere when a master speaks to his servant. While this might cause confusions, you might also unwantedly become the target of the master's anger. The kind of relationship that the master might be trying to establish with the servant also gets hampered, besides creating a poor impression.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue