The Birth Of A World Mover: Swami Vivekananda

How A Visit To A Temple, Resulted In Begetting a Boychild The birth of a genius like Adi Sankara was preceded by his parents' visit to the famous Vadakkunathan Shiva temple in Thrissur, where they prayed for a son. In answer to their prayers, Siva appeared in a dream to Sankara's father and asked him to choose between a dull witted son who would live long and an intelligent son who would have a short lifespan. And we know what the wise father chose. Similarly, the parents of Sri Ramanujacharya performed a yajna at the Parthasarathi temple at Triplicane in Madras seeking a son. Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was born after his father obtained the grace of Vishnu at Gaya during his pilgrimage. Also Read: A Tribute To Swami Vivekananda On His Birthday

Swami Vivekananda's Story, No Different Can the birth of a world mover like Swami Vivekananda be an exception to this tradition? Smt. Bhuvaneswari Devi, the wife of Sri Viswanath Datta was longing for a son after three of her children, a son and two daughters died in early childhood. She longed for a son and sent word to an old aunt in Varanasi to make special offerings to Vireswara Siva on every Monday for a period of one year. Bhuvaneswari Devi would also perform austerities on every Monday at her family shrine in Kolkata. It was believed that on completion of this one year vow, the prayers of childless couples would be answered.