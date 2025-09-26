Navratri 2025 Day 5: Goddess Skandamata Puja Muhurat, Bhog, Mantras, Rituals And More

Navratri 2025: Why Does Goddess Durga Have A Spider Drawn On Her Forehead?, Know Its Significance

Navratri is more than a festival-it is a celebration of devotion, resilience, and divine feminine energy. Every day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, and on the fifth day, devotees worship Goddess Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda). She embodies unconditional love, protection, and wisdom, making Day 5 of Navratri deeply emotional and spiritually uplifting.

In 2025, the fifth day of Navratri falls on September 26, and homes across India will be filled with prayers, lights, and the fragrance of bhog offered to the goddess. For many, worshipping Skandamata is not just about rituals-it is about experiencing the warmth of a divine mother who blesses her children with prosperity and peace.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Goddess Skandamata

Goddess Skandamata holds a special place in Navratri because she represents both strength and motherly compassion. Sitting on a lotus and carrying baby Skanda in her lap, she is often called the "Goddess of Love and Motherhood." Her blessings are believed to bring wisdom, courage, and solutions to life's challenges.

Worshipping her is said to cleanse the heart, remove negativity, and invoke a sense of calmness in families. Many women especially feel connected to her as she represents the eternal strength of mothers who guide and protect their children through every storm.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Puja Muhurat

On September 26, 2025, devotees will perform the Skandamata puja during the auspicious Madhyahna period, which is considered the most powerful time for Durga worship. Performing the rituals during this window is said to amplify blessings and divine energy.

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings for day 5 of Navratri.

Panchami Tithi Begins - 9:33 AM on September 26, 2025

Panchami Tithi Ends - 12:03 PM on September 27, 2025

Chaturthi tithi will last till 9:32 AM

Brahma Muhurta - 4:36 AM to 5:24 AM

Abhijit - 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya Muhurta - 2:12 PM to 3:00 PM

The exact puja muhurat may slightly vary by location, but traditionally, morning and noon hours are most favorable for Skandamata puja.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Colour Associated With Goddess Skandamata

This year Goddess Skandamata is associated with the colour green that holds special significance. Green represents growth, harmony, and new beginnings, reflecting the nurturing and protective nature of the goddess. Devotees often wear green attire and decorate the puja space with green flowers or fabrics to honor her divine energy. Worshipping Skandamata in this color is believed to attract peace, fertility, and prosperity into one's life.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Bhog Offered To Goddess Skandamata

On the fifth day, devotees prepare special bhog for the goddess. Offering bananas and sweets made from jaggery and ghee is considered highly auspicious. Bananas are believed to be her favorite, and serving them to devotees after the puja is considered a way of spreading divine blessings.

Some families also prepare homemade kheer, coconut sweets, or honey-based offerings. The idea is to keep the bhog simple yet filled with love, because Skandamata is said to bless her children more for devotion than for grandeur.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Legend Of Goddess Skandamata

Goddess Skandamata is the motherly form of Durga who carries her son, Lord Kartikeya (Skanda), in her lap. According to legend, when the gods were tormented by the demon Tarakasura, it was Kartikeya who led the army of devas to victory. Goddess Durga, in her form as Skandamata, nurtured and empowered him to fulfill this divine mission.

Seated gracefully on a lotus, Skandamata represents purity, wisdom, and unconditional love. Worshipping her is believed to remove sorrows, grant prosperity, and fill homes with peace and maternal blessings.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Mantras To Chant

Chanting mantras dedicated to Skandamata is believed to cleanse the soul and fill the mind with positivity. The most powerful mantra is:

"Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah"

Devotees often chant this mantra 108 times while meditating. It is believed that sincere chanting can help remove obstacles, ease mental stress, and bring wisdom into one's life.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Puja Rituals

On this day, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean or new clothes. The puja area is decorated with flowers, especially yellow and orange marigolds, which are considered sacred to Skandamata.

The idol or picture of the goddess is placed on a lotus-shaped altar, and devotees light lamps filled with ghee. After offering bhog, incense, and flowers, prayers are recited with devotion. Some families also perform fasts on this day, breaking it only after offering prasad to the goddess.

What makes Skandamata worship so special is the emotional depth it carries. She represents the selfless nature of a mother's love, which is why people often seek her blessings when they feel lost or in need of guidance.

Many women pray to her for the well-being of their children, while others seek her strength to fight life's challenges. This connection makes Day 5 of Navratri not just a ritual but a heartfelt moment of surrender and faith.

As lamps glow in homes and families come together for prayers, Skandamata's blessings will echo in the hearts of devotees, guiding them towards strength and compassion.