Makar Sankranti 2022: Trigrahi Yoga In Capricorn, Difficulties May Increase For These Zodiac Signs Yoga Spirituality oi-Boldsky Desk

We all have welcomed the new year 2022 with high hopes, enthusiasm and positivity, but many of us are curious to know about the future. You must have made new plans and worried if you will ever come across life-changing opportunities or face challenges and obstacles in the journey.

Saturn is already setting its foot in Capricorn and on 05 January Mercury will also reach this zodiac sign. After that on 14 January, Sun will reach Capricorn. The combination of Saturn, Sun and Mercury in Capricorn will form Trigrahi Yoga and it is not considered auspicious for these 5 zodiac signs. Scroll down the article to know more.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Luck won't favour you during this time and therefore, you need to be ready to face challenges. Opponents will try to hurt you and tarnish your image and so you have to be calm and handle the situation in a diplomatic way, otherwise, it may affect your career. Your seniors may not be able to support you as well. You may face mental pressure during this time. Practice meditation to stay relaxed and manage your stress. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Health will not be good during this time and you will come across a lot of challenges. There will be some stomach related issues that can bother you. You need to be careful about your diet. Avoid junk food and have home cooked meals. You need to eat healthy food in order to stay fit. Libra: 23 September - 22 October You need to show some concern about your health as it may deteoriate during this time. This will result in immense mental stress. If things become worse, you need to make trips to the hospital. Talking about ailments, it can be related to throat, chest or back pain. Exercise daily to keep yourself fit. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may have to face some difficulties in the month of January. Talking about your personal life, there will be some turmoil with your spouse. It is better to keep calm during this time to handle the situation. If you get engaged in any kind of confrontation or argument, things will get worse. You need to be careful about your health. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may work hard during this time but do not expect good outcomes. To achieve basic results, you have to work manifold. Talking about your financial condition, you expenses will increase this time which if not controlled can lead to a monetary crisis. You also need to be conscious about your health.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 7:00 [IST]