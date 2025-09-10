Navratri 2025: Day-Wise Colours Dedicated To 9 Days Of Shakti (Goddess Durga), Know Their Symbolic Power

Maha Bharani Shraddha 2025: How To Perform Pinda Daan, Tarpan To Seek Ancestors’ Blessings Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Maha Bharani Shraddha, observed on Thursday, September 11, 2025, is a significant ritual during the Pitru Paksha period, dedicated to honoring and appeasing the souls of ancestors. This day holds profound spiritual importance, as it aligns with the Bharani Nakshatra, a lunar constellation governed by Yama, the god of death. Performing this Shraddha is believed to bring peace to departed souls and blessings to the living family members.

Key Timings For Maha Bharani Shraddha 2025

To ensure the rituals are performed during the most auspicious times, here are the key Muhurats for September 11, 2025:

Kutup Muhurat: 11:30 AM to 12:19 PM

11:30 AM to 12:19 PM Rohina Muhurat: 12:19 PM to 1:09 PM

12:19 PM to 1:09 PM Aparahna Muhurat: 1:09 PM to 3:38 PM

1:09 PM to 3:38 PM Bharani Nakshatra: From 1:58 PM on September 11 to 11:58 AM on September 12

Significance Of Maha Bharani Shraddha

Maha Bharani Shraddha is primarily performed for ancestors who passed away during the Bharani Nakshatra. The day is highly auspicious due to its association with Yama, the god of death, who is believed to bestow peace upon the souls of the departed. The rituals performed during this Shraddha ensure the well-being of ancestors in the afterlife and seek their blessings for the prosperity of the family.

Rituals And Practices

The core rituals of Maha Bharani Shraddha include:

Pinda Daan: Offering rice balls (pindas) mixed with sesame seeds and barley to honor the ancestors.

Offering rice balls (pindas) mixed with sesame seeds and barley to honor the ancestors. Tarpan: Performing water oblations with black sesame and barley to appease the souls of the departed.

Performing water oblations with black sesame and barley to appease the souls of the departed. Purification: Taking a sacred bath and wearing clean, unstitched clothes before performing the rituals.

Taking a sacred bath and wearing clean, unstitched clothes before performing the rituals. Offerings: Presenting satvik (pure vegetarian) food, avoiding onions, garlic, and grains to maintain spiritual purity.

Presenting satvik (pure vegetarian) food, avoiding onions, garlic, and grains to maintain spiritual purity. Charity: Donating food, clothes, and grains to the needy as a form of respect and gratitude toward ancestors.

These rituals are believed to aid in the liberation of the ancestors' souls and bring blessings to the family.

Observance Guidelines

During Pitru Paksha, certain restrictions are observed to maintain spiritual sanctity:

Dietary Restrictions: Avoid non-vegetarian food, onions, garlic, alcohol, and intoxicants.

Avoid non-vegetarian food, onions, garlic, alcohol, and intoxicants. Behavioral Discipline: Refrain from starting new ventures, cutting hair or nails, engaging in arguments, or disrespecting food.

Adhering to these guidelines honors the ancestors and preserves the sanctity of the Shraddha rituals.

Blessings And Spiritual Benefits

Performing Maha Bharani Shraddha is believed to bring several spiritual benefits:

Peace to Departed Souls: The rituals appease the souls of ancestors, ensuring their peace in the afterlife.

The rituals appease the souls of ancestors, ensuring their peace in the afterlife. Ancestral Blessings: Seek blessings for prosperity, health, and well-being of the family.

Seek blessings for prosperity, health, and well-being of the family. Spiritual Growth: Engaging in these rituals fosters spiritual discipline and gratitude toward one's lineage.

Observing Maha Bharani Shraddha helps individuals honor their ancestry and maintain the tradition of respecting departed souls.

Maha Bharani Shraddha on September 11, 2025, offers an opportunity to connect with one's ancestral roots and seek their blessings. By performing the prescribed rituals with devotion and sincerity, individuals can ensure the peace of their ancestors' souls while inviting prosperity and harmony into their lives. The essence of this observance lies in gratitude, respect, and spiritual discipline.