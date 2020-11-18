Labh Panchami 2021: Date, Time, Rituals And Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Every year on Panchami tithi of the Hindu Calendar in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, Labh Panchami is celebrated in Gujarat. Pancham usually falls one week after Kali Chaudas, and five days after Diwali or Deepawali. In some areas, it is also known as Saubhagya-Labh Panchami, Gyan Panchami, Labh Pancham.

While the term 'Saubhagya' means good luck, 'Labh' means benefit and 'Pancham' means fifth respectively. Therefore, this day is special and considered highly auspicious because people associate it with good luck and benefit.

Devotees believe that if Puja and proper rituals are performed on this day then it will bring comfort, good luck and benefit in their life. This year the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, 09 November.

Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat - 06:39 AM to 10:16 AM and the duration is 03 Hours 37 Mins.

Panchami Tithi Begins - 01:16 PM on Nov 08, 2021

Panchami Tithi Ends - 10:35 AM on Nov 09, 2021

Significance of Labh Panchami

Devotees believe that Labh Panchami is the final festival during Diwali and usually people or businessmen reopen their shops on this day which were closed on account of Diwali. It is considered to be a very auspicious day for businessmen, and also for people who want to start new ventures.

On this day, devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and open their books of account on the auspicious day of Labh Panchami. This ritual is said to bring wisdom and prosperity to everyone's life. Some also worship Goddess Saraswati on this day.

Apart from the Hindus, Jains too celebrate this day by praying and worshipping books for more knowledge and wisdom. Also, different offerings such as fruits and sweets are offered to please the Gods and Goddesses.

If we talk about scriptures, 'Labh' has been defined in Sanskrit as:

Laabhasteshaam Jayasteshaam Kutasteshaam Paraajayaha,

Yeshaam Indeevarashyaam Hrudayastho Janaardanaha.

This means, 'He is the true beneficiary and the truly victorious, who has installed the consort of Lakshmi, God, in his heart'. To capture the true essence of this festival people also visit their close ones, relatives and friends and exchange sweets and gifts which symbolizes sweetening of relationships.