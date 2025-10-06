From Folklore To Film: Understanding The Bhoot Kola Ritual Through Kantara

Kojagari Puja 2025 Vrat Katha: Why Goddess Lakshmi Asks ‘Who Is Awake?' Puja Vidhi To Please Her

When Rishab Shetty's Kantara hit the screens, audiences were not only captivated by its gripping story and stunning visuals but also introduced to the mystical and centuries-old ritual of Bhoot Kola. Rooted deeply in the coastal regions of Karnataka, and also practiced in parts of Kerala, this ritual is a fascinating blend of devotion, tradition, and community celebration.

Photo Credit: Boldsky

What is Bhoot Kola?

Bhoot Kola, sometimes referred to as Daiva Kola, is a ritualistic performance dedicated to local spirits or divine entities called Daivas. Unlike mainstream religious practices, this ritual is deeply entwined with the folklore of Tulu Nadu, encompassing regions like Mangalore, Udupi, and coastal Kerala.

The word "Bhoot" here does not refer to ghosts in the modern sense, but rather to spirits revered as protectors of villages and families.

The ritual serves multiple purposes: thanking the divine, seeking blessings, resolving disputes, and ensuring prosperity. In many families, it is considered essential to perform Bhoot Kola during auspicious occasions such as marriages, housewarming ceremonies, or significant milestones.

When And Where Is it Performed?

Bhoot Kola does not have a fixed calendar date. It is performed as per family needs or village traditions. If an event or family duty requires divine blessings, a Bhoot Kola is conducted immediately. This makes the ritual flexible and intimately tied to the lives of the people practicing it.

Geographically, the ritual is most prominently observed in coastal Karnataka-Mangalore, Udupi, Ligurthi-and parts of Kerala. Traditionally, it is more common in villages, where local culture and ancestral beliefs hold strong.

The Ritual: A Dance Of The Divine

The performance is a visual spectacle. A trained priest or performer, often in a trance-like state, embodies the spirit of the Daiva. Through intricate dances, songs, and symbolic gestures, the performer conveys the spirit's blessings, warnings, or messages.

Villagers gather around, observing and participating, creating a sense of community cohesion and shared spirituality.

Food offerings form an integral part of the ritual, though they vary from spirit to spirit. Some Daivas require the sacrifice of a raw hen, offering its blood as a sacred tribute. Others may have simpler offerings. These practices, while seemingly intense, are deeply symbolic, representing devotion, respect, and a connection with the spiritual realm.

Bhoot Kola In Kantara

Kantara brought Bhoot Kola to mainstream audiences, showing the vibrancy, mysticism, and intensity of this ritual. The film accurately portrays how villagers perform the ritual, the intricate costumes, and the trance-like possession of the performer. Beyond entertainment, it sparks curiosity about regional traditions and ancient practices often unknown to urban audiences.

By showcasing Bhoot Kola, the film also highlights the coexistence of folklore with daily life. These rituals are not just historical relics-they continue to influence family decisions, local governance, and cultural identity in villages.

Photo Credit: Boldsky

The ritual is a living example of how folk traditions preserve history, culture, and spiritual beliefs. Beyond devotion, Bhoot Kola serves as a medium to maintain social harmony, resolve conflicts, and celebrate milestones collectively. It reflects a worldview where the divine is immediate, accessible, and deeply intertwined with everyday life.

Moreover, rituals like Bhoot Kola highlight the diverse spiritual landscape of India, which goes far beyond mainstream temples and festivals. They remind us that spirituality can be performative, communal, and profoundly symbolic.