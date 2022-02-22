Yashoda Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maa Yashoda, who is known to be the foster mother of Lord Shri Krishna. According to the traditional Hindu Lunar Calendar, It is observed annually on the Phalgun Krishna Paksha Sashti tithi or the sixth day during the waning phase of the moon. This day holds immense significance in the cities such as Mathura, Vrindavan and Dwarka Braj.

Yashoda Jayanti 2022: Date, Time

This year in 2022, Yashoda Jayanti will be celebrated on 22 February. The Shashthi Tithi will begin at 19:57 on 21 February 2022 and the Shashthi Tithi will end at 18:34 on 22 February 2022.

Yashoda Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals

On this day, devotees wake up and they cleanse the entire house and then one needs to retire from the daily household chores. They take bath in the holy water (River Ganges) to cleanse themselves and meditate holding the holy water in hand. Then they wear new clothes. Then, they sanctify themselves by performing Aamchan and vow to keep fast. After that, devotees sing songs, prayers and chant mantras to worship and praise Maa Yashoda.

Mantra to chant on this day-

Devi Sarvabhuteshu Yashoda Rupen Sanstha|

Namasthasai Namasthasai Namasthasai Namo Namah||

Further, devotees worship Yashoda with flowers, fruits, akshat, durva grass, incense and vermillion. They also light diyas, incense sticks, etc. Sweets such as fruits and pudding are offered to the mother, which the devotees consume later as prasad and distribute to others. The fast is kept for the whole day and only after the evening aarti is performed, one is allowed to consume the prasad.

Worshipping Maa Yashoda on the day of Yashoda Jayanti makes her very happy. It is believed that if Maa Yashoda is worshipped with a pure heart then she blesses her devotees with happiness, peace and prosperity and that Lord Krishna removes all obstacles from their path.

Yashoda Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

A mother is known to be an ultimate form of love and Maa Yashoda symbolises that. Therefore, Krishna chose Yashoda as his mother. She is known as the embodiment of happiness, prosperity and good fortune. Devotees believe that She was the wife of Nanda of Braj who looked after little Krishna when his real parents Vasudeva and Devaki were imprisoned by Kansa or Kamsa.

In Hindu mythological texts, some of the popular incidents in the life of Lord Krishna has been associated with Maa Yashoda. One popular incident is when She saw the whole universe inside little Krishna's mouth and another is when she tied Krishna to a grinding stone.

On this day, temples are decorated, events are organised and kirtans and bhajans are performed to mark this day. Devotees visit the temple on this day to show their devotion and get blessings from the mother.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 6:00 [IST]