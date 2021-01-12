Makar Sankranti 2021: Cultural Significance Of Having Khichdi On This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Makar Sankranti is one of the widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India. The festival marks the beginning of harvest season and the end of the chilly winter seasons. Every year the festival is observed on the Sankranti in the month of Pausha. This year the date falls on 14 January 2020.

The festival is usually observed by offering new harvests including rice, sesame seeds, lentils and turmeric to Lord Surya (Sun). People fly kites on this day and thank Lord Surya for helping in generating a good harvest in their farmlands. Out of all the rituals of this festival preparing Khichdi and offering the same to Lord Surya is quite important. For those, who don't know, khichdi is an Indian meal prepared using rice, lentils, veggies, turmeric and salt. This is done to seek His blessings and thank Him for helping in agriculture. People not only offer the khichdi to Lord Surya but also eat the same.

Still, there is some cultural significance of eating Khichdi on Makar Sankranti. Today we are here to tell you about the same. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. The reason for preparing Khichdi on Makar Sankranti is that on this day Lord Surya transits into Capricorn whose ruling God is Saturn (Lord Shani).

2. Lord Shani is fond of Khichdi and He blesses those who eat the same while sitting under the sun.

3. It is said that one should prepare Khichdi from rice, lentils and turmeric freshly harvested from one's farmland.

4. It is believed that offering Khichdi to Lord Surya on this day will not only bless you with good health and fortune but will also bring prosperity into your lives.

5. It is also said that eating khichdi after adding a little number of sesame seeds to it can help in diminishing one's bad luck and hardships.

6. Apart from religious and cultural importance, Khichdi is a healthy meal that one can have as it aids in digestion and gives essential nutrition to one's body.

7. Even if you are ill and are not willing to eat anything, having khichdi can help you in getting the nutrition along with soft and easy-to-chew food.